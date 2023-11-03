Pilates is a workout that balances light cardio, stretching, strength training and specialized breathing techniques. Though it was developed nearly 100 years ago during WWI as a way to rehabilitate injured dancers and soldiers, it remains popular today. It no doubt owes some of its modern relevance to celebrities like Madonna, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow who have publicly praised the exercise, but it’s staying power more likely comes down to the fact that the exercise is relatively easy to do, requires little to no equipment, and is a workout that delivers real results.

Such results include muscle toning, increased flexibility and improved posture; but one of its most sought-after benefits is how the exercise can help with weight loss.

How often should you do Pilates?

While some exercises such as weightlifting or resistance training are more demanding on the body and usually require rest days between workouts, Pilates usually doesn’t. “Since Pilates is a low-impact exercise that doesn’t break down muscle fibers like some other strenuous workouts, you can do Pilates more regularly than some other exercises,” says Sarah Brooks, a certified Pilates instructor and founder of the New York City-based Pilates studio, Brooks Pilates. She says that spending 20 minutes a day on the exercise is a great way to get your cardio in, “if your schedule allows.”

Pilates is also unique because “it can be performed as a standalone workout or as part of a comprehensive exercise program,” explains Matthew Best, MD, director of research in the sports medicine division at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. In this way, it can also help satisfy daily fitness recommendations. “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends about 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise or 75 minutes of more vigorous exercise each week,” Best says. Depending on the level of Pilates one is engaging in (as some methods are more advanced and strenuous than others), Pilates can fit into either the moderate or vigorous category.

Working up to higher levels or even diving into moderate Pilates workouts may be wise to work up to. “Starting out by doing Pilates twice a week is great for beginners,” advises Brett Larkin, a certified instructor and founder of Uplifted Yoga. “Once you’re more experienced, you could aim for 3-5 sessions per week to see substantial improvements in strength, flexibility, and overall fitness,” she adds.

What muscles does Pilates target?

Pilates is also a great way of targeting specific muscle groups. The workout most frequently targets core muscles in one’s stomach, pelvis, hips and lower back. But workouts like “the hundred” also work arm muscles, in addition to targeting abs directly. Other Pilates exercises like the “shoulder bridge,” “Pilates swim,” and leg kick series strengthens leg, glute and shoulder muscles as well.

“Pilates offers enhanced muscular control of your back, stabilization of your spine, alignment of the body, and strengthening of your core,” says Brooks.

Does Pilates help you lose weight?

In building muscle this way, Pilates can help with weight loss because muscle throughout the body boosts one’s metabolism and burns more calories than fat does.

Beyond muscle growth, “Pilates will also burn many calories per session,” says Brooks. Indeed, any time the body is engaged is physical activity, it’s burning calories – though some exercises burn more calories than others. The top “vigorous” exercises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists for burning calories are running, weight training, basketball, cycling and swimming − with each burning at least 400 calories an hour for a person weighing 154 pounds. (Running burns close to 600 calories per hour!)

Compared to these workouts, the 200 or so calories burned by a person weighing that same amount may not seem quite as impressive, but done often, the numbers add up. “Pilates is also perfect at complementing other workouts you may be doing to lose weight,” adds Larkin.

Regardless of which exercise one chooses to practice, no workout can take the place of proper nutrition when it comes to losing weight. “When performed properly,” explains Best, “Pilates or any aerobic exercise program can help with weight loss when paired with a healthy diet.”

How to have a balanced diet?What you should and should not be eating and how much