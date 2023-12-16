Does it matter that mortgage rates dropped by 0.08%? – market

The average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage fell 0.08% this week to 6.95%, according to Freddie Mac data. This may not seem like a big deal, but it brings the average mortgage rate below 7% for the first time since August.

For people who want to jump into the housing market, could this make them more likely to make the jump?

When the leftmost digit of a number changes, research shows that we attach more importance to the change.

“For example, if you’re moving from 7.25 to 7, it may seem like a slightly smaller decline than going from 7 to 6.75,” said Simon Blanchard, who studies financial decision making as a professor at Georgetown.

That’s why the change in mortgage rates from 7.03% last week to 6.95% this week is particularly eye-catching.

This can result in savings of hundreds of dollars for people who are purchasing now compared to a month ago.

Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather says it could encourage hesitant first-time buyers to come back there.

“Especially people who feel like, ‘Oh, I’m just so close, I’m like, almost close to being able to afford a house,’” she said.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, real estate broker Sherrill Merritt says she hasn’t seen any impact on her business from the drop in interest rates yet.

She says part of her job is to educate buyers about what is realistic. And those 2 and 3 percent mortgage rates we saw a few years ago? She says it was an anomaly.

“We may never see it again. If you look at the last 50-plus years, interest rates have averaged about 6, 6 to 7%,” he said.

Still, Merritt says, with prices as they are, affordability is a big issue. “Even if rates go down, it still doesn’t create opportunities for everyone,” he said.

And those buyers who can afford to start looking may want to wait to see whether mortgage rates keep falling.

Economist Daryl Fairweather compares it to bargaining.

“Like are you going to buy your winter coat during the winter sales? Which is a kind of good sale? Or are you going to wait until summer when they have like their clearance sales. And winter coats seem to be out of fashion now,” he said.

Georgetown’s Simon Blanchard explains that over the past year or so, people have become accustomed to playing the waiting game when it comes to mortgage rates.

So now, he says, they may be willing to wait a little longer.

A lot is happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.

You trust the marketplace to give you insight into world events and how it affects you in a fact-based, accessible way. We rely on your financial support to keep this possible.

Your donation today powers the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain the marketplace so we can report on the things that matter to you.

Source: www.marketplace.org