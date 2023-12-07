The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Hamas’s rule in Gaza may have ended because of its own strategic miscalculations, but the real question is what will happen next, writes Shlomo Reiter Jessner.

On October 7, Hamas militants shocked Israel and the world by carrying out a terrorist attack so deadly that it could be considered the worst act of violence against Jews since the Holocaust.

The viciousness of the violence, in which more than 240 people were taken hostage and nearly 1,200 civilians killed, made the Israeli military response much more powerful than Hamas’s decision-making ranks expected, leading to threats by the extremist group. The gravity of the strategic miscalculation was revealed. ,

Although Hamas rule in Gaza was never a priority for Israel, many saw it as the best option among bad options available.

The events of October 7 completely changed that strategic calculation, with Israel, the US, and many European allies now agreeing that continued Hamas rule in Gaza is indeed unsustainable in the long term for both Israel and the region. .

Following the October 7 attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare statement in which he made clear that “Hamas has started a cruel and evil war… What happened today is unprecedented in Israel, and I I will make sure this doesn’t happen again.” ,

Will the status quo since 2006 change once and for all?

This was far from the first clash with Hamas, which has historically seen a relatively small-scale clash with Israel over some issue every few months.

The last of these was Operation Shield and Arrow in May, in which Israel killed three senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants, prompting targeted rocket fire from Gaza and limited Israeli retaliation. These exchanges have traditionally ended with an agreement in which the baseline was that Hamas would remain in power.

The difference now is that the Netanyahu government feels compelled to underline that Hamas extremists ruling Gaza is an unacceptable system that, after being the status quo since 2006, must now change once and for all.

In 2005, Israel withdrew from Gaza and evacuated 8,000 Israeli civilians living in 21 settlements. Under the leadership of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Ahmed Qureni, the remaining 3,000 Israeli troops were gradually withdrawn, following the expulsion of its residents, leaving Fatah in control of the Gaza Strip.

However, in 2006, Hamas came to power in the last ever Palestinian elections, violently seizing full control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The small-scale conflict and Israel’s default acceptance of Hamas control over Gaza suggested the existence of a balance; Israel largely refrained from military operations and Hamas did not commit atrocities on the scale of 7 October.

That uneasy balance was shattered by a strategic miscalculation by Hamas, a move that has eroded Israeli and international consensus on Hamas rule and which may result in some form of PA return to Gaza .

Meanwhile, Iran and its proxies left Hamas out to dry

A primary component of Hamas’s mistake was its reliance on support from Iran and particularly its regional proxies, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

While the early days of the war saw a large question mark regarding the support expected by Hamas, the determined actionable response of Washington and European allies as well as the extent of Israel’s response made it clear that despite assurances received to the contrary. , Iran had no intention of risking its carefully constructed advance forces.

Immediately after the attacks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a carrier strike group to the Mediterranean Sea, led by the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, with the intention of deterring Iran’s opportunistic actions.

Despite this, Hezbollah could not stand idly by leading to missiles being fired towards northern Israel and even reports of attempted infiltration from the air.

However, Lebanon’s response was very clearly carefully thought out, and despite the hundreds of thousands of missiles that Hezbollah reportedly possesses on Israel’s northern border, the scope of each individual attack or response was such that they were unlikely to attract Israel. Could not be expected. A complete struggle.

make no mistake. Hezbollah’s decision not to open additional fronts on Israel’s northern border was no accident and certainly not the result of restraint.

If it wanted, Tehran could easily escalate the situation with the help of the proxies it has been carefully rebuilding since the second Lebanon war with Israel in 2006.

Rather, in its response it understands the leeway that Israel is being allowed by the international community, and especially by the US, which finds itself in the midst of an election season and is therefore more wary of decisions that may be perceived as “pro-Israel.” “Can’t be believed, which led the powers that be. Otherwise a decision will have to be taken.

That the status quo that has been in place since 2006 cannot continue is now clear to all parties involved.

The proposed solutions are optimistic at best, and naive at worst.

Although optimism about an end to the war was expressed in light of the Qatar-negotiated ceasefire that released some Israeli civilians held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners, the war is far from over, and Signally, the discussion has already turned to the question of Gaza after Hamas.

Some have suggested a transition period in which Gaza would be in the hands of a UN-led international body while it rebuilds its infrastructure and public services after fifteen years of Hamas neglect, returning control of Gaza back to the PA. Before handing over.

This idea is unrealistic for several reasons, the primary of which is the inability to rely on the United Nations to ensure that the security situation remains stable, especially in light of how Hezbollah has established itself in Lebanon under UN interim monitoring. Has succeeded in standing up. Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Others claim that this post-Hamas scenario presents an opportunity for Israel and the PA to return to the negotiating table and return to some kind of peace process and even a two-state solution.

This view is shared by policymakers in Israel, such as opposition leader Yair Lapid, who argued domestically that, “In the end, the best thing is that the Palestinian Authority goes back to Gaza… This is not ideal. is, and if you ask me what should be the exit strategy, it should help the international community [the PA take control],

The lack of leadership in the PA’s ranks (President Abbas is 88 and ailing, with no clear successor) and no domestic legitimacy among the Palestinians themselves make this perspective optimistic at best.

Netanyahu’s future is also uncertain

Apart from promising to end Hamas rule over Gaza, and despite the opportunity presented by Hamas’ gross miscalculation, Netanyahu and his government have yet to articulate a cohesive vision for a post-Hamas Gaza.

Stunned by the October 7 attack, in which Israel’s seemingly impenetrable border security was conveniently bypassed, the Netanyahu government can no longer ensure its longevity simply by promising Israeli citizens “security.”

And while it is almost certain that Netanyahu will soon oust himself from the Likud leadership as soon as the security situation stabilizes enough for a party leadership race, it is not clear that the current Israeli government will have any kind of What will happen after the inevitable end of Hamas rule in Gaza cannot be imagined.

Shlomo Reiter Jessner is President and co-founder of the Cambridge Middle East and North Africa Forum. He is also the CEO of London-based F&R Strategy Group, a geopolitical consultancy at the intersection of politics and business.

