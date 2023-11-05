Does financial innovation cause more harm than good?

The trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on fraud charges offers yet another example of promising financial innovation having serious consequences, both for those directly affected and for the larger financial ecosystem, of which cryptocurrencies have recently been involved. Till then there was an emerging part.

The jury’s conviction tells us that FTX – and perhaps, by extension, the cryptocurrency market generally – constituted an intentional fraud or some kind of confidence game that relied on participants’ willing suspension of disbelief to keep the wheel turning. Does. Despite the inherent merits of blockchain technology, the failure of FTX and some of its brethren fits among the many recent examples of financial crises, large and small, that have been created or exacerbated by innovation.

Although disruption in industry progress is nothing new, consider the financial sector over the past few decades. The savings and loan crisis of the 1980s arose from myriad causes, but the emergence of a significant new-issue “junk” bond market was certainly a factor. Similarly, the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987 was precipitated by program trading “portfolio insurance” strategies, designed to reduce risk in falling markets. The global financial crisis of 2007–2008 began with a sharp decline in the prices of mortgage-backed securities (and related derivatives) linked to US residential real estate, before the contagion spread to capital markets around the world. And “crypto winter” is with us; Cryptocurrency prices have fallen and – in the case of FTX and other failed exchanges – investors who lost money are left wondering who they can seek compensation from.

In the economic literature, financial innovation is generally considered a net good, a defensive approach to the extent that it reduces the cost of capital for productive investment and the frictional costs associated with intermediaries and other toll collectors prevalent in modern finance. ends the. This type of creativity can also realize other social benefits; To the extent that greater access to capital and a more level playing field are achieved—particularly through democratic, peer-to-peer channels that prevent institutional gatekeeping by subject-matter experts—in the economy and financial system More confidence follows logically. However, these benefits may be difficult to measure and are probably more hypothetical than real.

Could it be that financial innovation actually causes more harm than good, through negative consequences that may offset any benefits associated with increasing access to capital and reducing its costs? Or, like other new technologies such as the VCR, might it be the case that such innovation sometimes undergoes less palatable uses (in the case of home video, pornography) before being “tamed” and ultimately contributing to net social benefit. ) is done in?

The current growth of commercial lending in the US reflects the potential for systemic risk and net social loss as a result of innovation. For centuries, commercial lending was a straightforward affair involving the bank and the borrower. In the 20th century a comprehensive regulatory framework established greater oversight over the lending activities of commercial banks, giving lenders responsibility for managing the risks they originate.

The development of syndicated finance of both loans and bonds separated the origination from distribution and storage of risk in the pursuit of lower borrowing costs. Specialization between parties led to greater efficiency, as the ultimate holders of risk had lower cost structures, lighter regulatory stringency or greater expertise in risk management. Unfortunately, distributed finance also gave rise to more aggressive financing terms and borrower-friendly provisions – those structuring the deals did not have to stick with them – resulting in company and financial sponsors favoring borrowers at the expense of creditors, among others. Conspired to gain profit. unforeseen consequences.

Thus, with the explosive growth of private lending or “direct lending” lending markets are returning to originating, structuring and placing risk under one roof. Morgan Stanley estimates that the private debt market, which grew from $875 million in 2020 to $1.4 trillion by the beginning of 2023, will expand to $2.3 trillion by 2027. However, this new banking architecture has one important difference: direct lenders and other fund-based providers of private loans are not regulated like depository institutions. It requires little imagination to contemplate a 2008-style “Lehman moment” in the future, with the New York Fed unsure who to call upon to determine what market conditions are where the greatest systemic risk is, or whether financial assistance should be offered.

Without accurately predicting if, when, and how a systemic crisis may emerge due to the growth of private debt, market signals may indicate how innovation may give rise to mispriced risk and its effects. The rapid growth of private debt as an asset class risks creating a bubble, as it is increasingly displacing regulated commercial debt due to more competitive pricing, lower cost structures and regulatory arbitrage. Direct lenders’ almost unlimited access to institutional investor capital will facilitate further growth as banks step back from corporate lending activities.

Increasing competition among alternative lenders for opportunities poses a risk of adverse loan selection and mis-pricing risks; Credit spreads should reflect the risk of loss, but also supply/demand dynamics from funds that are structurally incentivized to deploy capital – unlike banks, which may choose to lend to other sectors or simply depositors. Can buy Treasuries with funds – can suppress prudent risk management and debt pricing. Furthermore, estimating default loan recovery is an impossible task in a new market with low liquidity, opaque pricing, heterodox financing terms and no prior history of navigating volatility, leading to mispricing and misallocation of capital. When the inevitable region-wide crisis occurs, the societal damage will be even more toxic than after the 2008 financial crisis.

Like any kind of “progress,” one need not allege fraud or nefarious intent to ask cui bono – in whose interests is such creativity deployed? In financial services, is adaptation mostly aimed at achieving its stated objective on behalf of customers or counterparties, or does the “alpha” arising from innovation accrue almost exclusively to innovators? The perceived efficiencies of innovation must be set against the larger systemic impacts that often result from poorly conceived and self-interested innovation.

As the financial sector has evolved from a service function to a major industry for commerce, it is important to maintain an eye on its essential utility function – which is of interest to direct economic stakeholders as well as the broader economy and society. Customers and Counterparties. To fully account for and absorb the costs and consequences of any new financial product or invention, we do not need to stifle creativity; Conversely, limiting the number and severity of future financial crises would engender greater confidence in the financial pipeline needed to preserve free enterprise and maximize benefits for all.

Richard J. Shindar (@Richard J Shinder) is the managing partner of Theatin Partners, a financial consultancy. He writes on issues related to economic, financial, geopolitical, cultural and corporate governance.

Source: themessenger.com