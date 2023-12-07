Does Creatine Make Your Face Fat? Uncovering The Truth 2024

Creatine is a substance that can help you perform better and build muscles, but it can also make you gain weight. Some people have seen that their face becomes swollen when they start using it. So, will creatine make your face fat and bloated? Well, the short answer is yes, it can – but if you use it correctly, then it shouldn’t. In this guide, I’ll tell you why taking creatine can make you look puffy and give tips to help prevent and reduce bloating.

Can Creatine Make Your Face Swollen?

Yes, it’s possible that creatine supplements can make your face look bigger and cause some bloating and puffiness. However, there are different opinions about how much taking creatine affects you.

Your overall face shape and your whole body shape mostly depend on your genes and diet. If you have a healthy diet and lifestyle, then how much creatine you take (natural creatine or not) shouldn’t matter a lot.

However, there are two main ways that taking creatine can cause facial swelling:

Water Retention

When you take a creatine supplement, especially a pill or powder, then it can make your face swell up a bit.

This is because creatine draws water into your muscles to make them look bigger. As your muscles grow, it can make you gain water weight that can make your face puffy.

Anaphylaxis Anaphylaxis is a bad reaction that causes swelling in your body. If taking creatine makes your face, tongue, and cheeks swell up fast, you’re probably having a bad reaction.

You’ll usually have a rash or skin problem along with the swelling.

If you don’t treat it, it can make your throat close up, making it hard to breathe, and you should get medical help right away.

It could mean you’re allergic to the creatine type/brand, or there’s something in it that makes you react.

Does Taking Creatine Only Affect Your Face?

Scientists don’t agree about how creatine supplements and facial bloating are related, but they know that creatine supplements can make you gain weight all over your body.

If you’ve just started taking creatine and noticed some weight gain then it is normal, but keep reading and I’ll tell you why this happens and how to fight it.

Man Looking At His Face In The Mirror

Why Taking Creatine May Make You Gain Weight?

It’s common to start taking creatine and see weight gain. This won’t just affect your face but can make you look bigger all over your body.

This is because when you start taking creatine, your body holds more water in your muscles.

This can make you gain weight in the short term in the form of water weight and can make you look fat and bloated, and cause facial swelling.

Not everyone will have this, and there are other reasons for feeling fat, but it’s usually linked to creatine.

This all depends on how creatine works.

Creatine is a substance that helps by making more adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy source in your body.

The more ATP you have when you take creatine, the better you can do during hard exercises and improve your athletic performance.[2]

While creatine helps some performance, there are also other things that happen when you take it. In particular, it can make you look and feel bigger.

Creatine pulls water into your muscles. This makes your muscles grow and can make them less weak, helping you to feel stronger and do better.

Creatine can make you feel bigger but doesn’t directly help your body make lean muscle mass.

However, it does help you work harder and recover faster so you can grow your muscle cells more quickly and lose weight in the long run.

So, Does Creatine Make You Fat?

No, you should know that taking creatine does not make you fat. It only makes you gain some water weight, which is not the same as body fat. You can only gain body fat if you eat more calories than you burn, and that has nothing to do with the supplement.

But you should also know that creatine does not magically build muscle either. It only helps your body work harder and grow muscle faster.

When you start taking creatine supplements, you may gain 2-5 pounds in the first few weeks. This is because your body holds more water when you take oral creatine, and you will see a change in your body weight right away.

A study that compared people who took creatine with people who did not found that those who took creatine had about 1 liter more of water in their body in a 28-day period.[3]

This may not seem like a lot, but it is noticeable and it is why the supplement makes you heavier.

The bad news is that holding more water can make your face look bigger and you may see some swelling in the mirror.

But the good news is that this is not face fat and you will probably see that you have bigger muscles and better athletic performance when you start lifting weights.

Will This Swelling Go Away?

Yes, the swelling and bloating are related to your creatine intake and will go away

Creatine is taken in two phases, a loading phase and a maintenance phase. During the loading phase, you will take more creatine, and that is when you will see the most increase in body size and face swelling.

Your loading phase will usually last 5-7 days and the swelling and bloating should go down a few weeks after you finish it.

If you stop taking creatine completely, the face swelling and water holding should stop within 3-4 days. Of course, if you take more creatine, then you may have more swelling and bloating.

If you are worried that you have stopped taking the supplement and your swelling is not going down, you should talk to a doctor.

How Can I Treat A Bloated Face Caused By Creatine?

If you see a slightly swollen face shortly after taking creatine, then it is normal. It is natural to gain some weight, and it does not mean you should stop taking creatine.

But if you do not want to wait a few weeks to lose the swollen face, then there are some ways to speed up the process and get rid of the symptoms:

1. Switch To Creatine HCL Or CEE

There are many different creatine brands, but there are only really three kinds of creatine supplement:

● Creatine Monohydrate

● Creatine hydrochloride (creatine HCL)

● Creatine ethyl ester (CEE)

Creatine monohydrate is a common supplement and is used to improve performance around the world.

But creatine HCL and CEE are newer kinds of creatine that can reduce water holding (among other benefits).

There is not enough scientific research into creatine HCL and CEE to really know if they make you bloat or not.

They seem to be absorbed faster, and some athletes use them as a more stable way to boost performance.

But holding more water is an important part of how creatine affects your body, so less bloating could also mean the other supplements are less effective.

GNC Creatine HCL 189 With Exercise Equipment

2. Drink More Water

If you notice creatine makes you hold water, it may seem strange to drink more water, but hydration is important, and making sure you have enough water will reduce the bloating.

There are two reasons for this; first, drinking water makes you pee, which can remove extra water and reduce swelling in different places.

Also, drinking more water stops you from getting dry, which can happen because of creatine.

3. Eat Less Salt

Salt makes you hold water in your body. Eating less salt than 2300 mg a day can make you less swollen (and other signs) from water holding when you take creatine.

But remember that salt is needed for your body to work well, so if you feel any spinning, you should eat more salt and talk to a doctor.[4]

4. Eat Less Carbs

Carbs also make you hold water, and while you need them for the power they give, you should eat less of them.

Try to have a good diet and avoid eating fake foods to make less swelling happen when you take creatine.

Creatine can make your face big because of the more water holding, and it’s more possible you’ll have a swollen face if you’ve just begun taking creatine.

So does creatine make your face fat grow? No, not at all. Creatine makes your muscles get water which can make your face big, but it does not make fat cells.

Science proof, as said above, shows that creatine is a good thing that helps sports doing and makes muscles bigger. It might make a short big creatine face, but if you follow the right amount, then there are many good things in the long time.

Creatine is a common thing athletes, and bodybuilders use to do better and make muscles bigger. But, some people have said they had a big face while taking creatine, making questions about how it affects face looks.

This article will look at the science behind creatine and how it connects to face looks. We will also look at how things like low thyroid, genes, and overall creatine changing can affect the chance of having a big face while taking creatine.

This information will help you understand better the link between creatine and face looks and help you choose wisely about using this thing.

How To Prevent Your Face From Swelling When You Take Creatine?

Creatine is a supplement that can help you build muscle and improve your performance. But some people worry that it can make their face look puffy. Here are some tips to avoid this problem:

Drink enough water

Water is important for flushing out excess water and salt from your body, which can cause swelling and bloating. Try to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day.

Eat healthy foods

Salty and processed foods can make you retain more water and make you bloated. Eat a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables to help you stay hydrated and reduce swelling.

Increase your creatine dose slowly

Start with a small amount of creatine and gradually increase it over time. This can help your body get used to the supplement and lower the chance of swelling.

Watch your symptoms

If you notice any swelling or other side effects when you take creatine, keep track of them and talk to your doctor if needed.

Try different types of creatine

If you have swelling when you take creatine monohydrate, you can try other forms of creatine, such as creatine citrate or creatine ethyl ester. Some people find these forms easier to digest and less likely to cause swelling.

Not everyone has swelling when they take creatine. It depends on your genes, diet, and water intake.

Does creatine make your face fat

Exercise for Facial Fat

Some exercises can help you get rid of extra water and fat in your face.

First exercise

Sit up straight, tilt your head back, and stretch your neck as much as you can

Pull your lower lip over your upper lip and look up. Hold for 5 seconds. Repeat 10-15 times Second exercise

Chew sugar-free gum for 10-15 minutes every day

Third exercise

Pull in your cheeks and try to smile while your cheeks are pulled in Hold for 10-15 seconds, relax and repeat

Do this 5 times every day

You can also rub ice on your face every morning to help you get rid of the puffiness!

Does Creatine Make You Gain Weight?

Some people think that creatine can make you gain weight, especially in your face.

But this is not true. Many studies have shown that creatine does not make you gain weight.

When you see a higher number on your weight scale, it is just water weight. Creatine helps you keep water in your muscle. The water weight goes away as you exercise more and show off your muscle.

Research Findings On Creatine Making People Gain Weight

One study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition showed that creatine did not make healthy adults gain weight.

The study had 46 people, who got either creatine or a fake pill for six weeks. The researchers did not find any difference in body weight between the two groups.

Another study in the Journal of Athletic Training showed that creatine did not make college football players gain weight. The study had 35 football players, who got either creatine or a fake pill for five weeks.

Creatine can make you hold more water in your muscles and other parts of your body. This can make you gain some weight, but it is not fat, and it is not only in your face. Also, this effect is only for a short time and goes away when you stop taking creatine.

How Much Creatine Should You Take?

Creatine is a supplement that can help you with your exercise and muscle growth. You should take 2-10g of creatine every day. The best way to find out how much creatine you need is to multiply your body weight by 0.03g. And you have to keep doing your regular exercise.

If you take more creatine than you need, you might see some swelling on your face. But don’t worry, it’s not fat, it’s just water. You can reduce the swelling by doing some exercise and taking less creatine.

FAQ

Does creatine make you gain weight?

Most research shows that creatine does not make you gain a lot of weight. But creatine can make your muscles and other parts of your body hold more water, which can make you weigh more for a short time. But it’s not fat, and it’s not only on your face.

Do I have to stop taking creatine if I see weight gain on my face? If you see weight gain on your face or anywhere else, you should talk to your healthcare provider to find out why. You don’t have to stop taking creatine unless your healthcare provider tells you to.

Conclusion

There is not enough scientific proof to say that creatine makes you gain weight, especially on your face. Creatine is a safe and helpful supplement that can make you perform better and build more muscle.

But you should always talk to a healthcare professional before taking creatine, especially if you have any health problems. And you should not take more creatine than you need to avoid feeling bloated.