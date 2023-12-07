Does Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Have Strong Pricing Power?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “US Small Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. The fund returned -3.67% (net) in the quarter, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index returned -7.32%. Year-to-date the fund returned 11.56% (net) compared to the index’s 9.59% return. Global equity markets saw declines in the third quarter, but they remained positive YTD. Value has generally outperformed growth, as demonstrated by style factors and market indices. Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital US Small Cap Growth Strategy reviewed Casella Waste Systems, Inc. in a third quarter 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:CWST). Headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) engages in solid waste management services. On December 6, 2023, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) stock closed at $84.38 per share. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) had a one-month return of 8.43%, and its shares gained 0.99% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has a market capitalization of $4.893 billion.

TimesSquare Capital US Small Cap Growth Strategy downgraded Casella Waste Systems, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:CWST) made the following comments:

“Many of our industrial positions provide essential business-to-business operational services, high-tech components, automation and efficiency improvements, or essential infrastructure services. Decline of -11% Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), which manages solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling for residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers. Casella’s revenue and earnings fell slightly short of expectations, although the company raised its guidance for the remainder of the year. “While its pricing power remained strong, there were fewer lump sum waste projects during that period.”

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held positions in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. at the end of the third quarter. (NASDAQ:CWST), which was 28 in the last quarter.

