aviva The share price (LSE:AV.) is currently down almost 40% since May 2018.

The company is a multinational insurance company headquartered in London. It primarily offers life, general and health insurance, but also asset management, pension and digital services.

Here are some of the main reasons I think prices have fallen in recent years.

First, in 2016, Brexit uncertainties affected investor confidence in Aviva. This was due to regulatory changes associated with the company and economic challenges that contributed to market volatility.

Second, CEO Mark Wilson suddenly resigned in 2018. This caused significant concern over the future of the organization.

Third, the company’s approach to Asian markets and its geographic diversification has raised concerns over the effectiveness of its operating strategies.

When I consider these reasons for the decline, I still think the price should still be higher.

I think the organization’s recent 8% increase in operating profit for the first half of 2023 is a significant positive.

However, its earnings per share for fiscal year 2022 were -£0.4. The company reported a loss of £1.1bn, compared with a profit of £2bn a year earlier.

The main reason for this could be decline in asset values ​​and investment losses. This is evident as profit from continuing operations increased by 35% in 2022 compared to last year.

Not every company can be extraordinary. Also, despite their weaknesses, some companies remain investable.

Let’s look at one reason why I think Aviva would have remained a potential choice for my portfolio if I had focused on dividends.

Large dividend yield of 7.3%

The company’s 7.3% dividend yield, which is near a two-year high, is remarkable to me.

In fact, I could argue that the company is a good investment based solely on its dividend and low price.

Although payouts have been cut during times such as the 2008 financial crisis and pandemics, the dividend has been paid consistently.

The main downside I can see is yield fluctuations, ranging from 3% in 2013 to 7.3% today.

To buy or not to buy?

I’m a deep value investor at heart, but I also have a soft spot for growth.

I want to know that I’m buying stocks that will expand, grow, and dominate in the years to come.

However, not every company can be like this. Aviva certainly isn’t—it’s more of a giant. I don’t think it will do much in terms of share price any time soon.

Keep in mind, tell those investors who bought shares before 2008. I’m sure they wish they had invested their money somewhere else.

At the end of the day, if the share price doesn’t stay at least the same, the dividend yield may be worthless.

Who wants to pay 7% when you have lost 50% of your asset value? Not me, I’ll tell you.

