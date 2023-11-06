Does Apple (AAPL) Face Geopolitical Risk?

Pollen Capital, an investment management firm, released its “Pollen Focused Growth Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. September saw another duration-driven selloff in equities, as the market looked at 4Q 2021 and parts of 2022, but the July-August performance was meaningfully different from September. In the quarter, the fund fell -3.28% and -3.47%, gross and net of fees, roughly in line with the Russell 1000 Growth and S&P 500 indexes’ -3.13% and -3.27% returns, respectively. Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

Pollen Focus Growth Strategy told Apple Inc. in third quarter 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a multinational technology company that designs and manufactures smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. On November 3, 2023, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock closed at $176.65 per share. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a one-month return of -1.31%, and its shares gained 27.16% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a market capitalization of $2.747 trillion.

Pollen Focuses Growth Strategy on Apple Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter (NASDAQ:AAPL) made the following comments:

“Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been a meaningful detractor to relative performance in recent quarters as the company has seen moderate earnings growth but substantial P/E multiple expansion. In our view, Apple is a great business, but it has more China-related risk factors than we expected: relatively low EPS growth, which is heavily aided by share buybacks (slower EPS growth than every single company in our portfolio) Is; And a high P/E ratio for this level of growth. In our experience this combination rarely leads to excellent long-term share price performance. Last quarter, Apple’s new iPhone introduction failed to generate much excitement, with iPhone units declining year over year. There was also news that the Chinese government is stopping its employees from using iPhone. Apple is affected by the rising geopolitical tensions between the US and China. The latter is responsible for the company’s incremental iPhone growth, and almost all of Apple’s supply chain is China-based. The Chinese government’s relatively minor action reminds investors that Apple is not immune to geopolitics or other risks.”

An Apple Store displaying the latest consumer electronics from smartphones to wearables.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 8th on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 135 hedge fund portfolios held Apple Inc. at the end of the second quarter. (NASDAQ:AAPL), up from 131 last quarter.

