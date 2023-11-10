'Does anyone believe in freedom of speech anymore?'

‘The path we are on will tear us apart further’

Fareed Zakaria at The Washington Post

Fareed Zakaria in the Washington Post says that free speech appears to be a consequence of the Israel-Hamas war. Conservatives have tried to shame “students” and university administrators for expressing support for the Palestinians following Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack. “The basic argument for free speech” is that “it is better to listen to people with whom you violently disagree than to ban or silence them.” The alternative is to take the debate “to the gutters of political life where it thrives.”

‘Biden’s energy policy is bad, but not because it reduces oil production’

Dominic Pino at National Review

Republicans need some new energy talking points, says Dominic Pino at National Review. In this week’s presidential primary debate, Republican candidates criticized President Biden’s green-energy push and insisted that increasing domestic oil production will keep prices down, even though U.S. oil production hit a record 405 million barrels in August. Has reached. Biden’s green-energy subsidies are wasteful and distort energy investment, but attacking them “for low oil production at a time of record-high oil production” doesn’t help conservatives’ cause.

‘Crypto critics are getting some time off’

Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

The Chicago Tribune editorial board says Sam Bankman-Fried was a disaster for cryptocurrencies. His plundering cost customers of his now-collapsed FTX exchange billions in losses and shook public confidence in the digital currency. But Bankman-Fried’s “recent criminal fraud conviction provides an opportunity to break with an unpleasant past and chart a respectable future.” There is still a lot of potential in crypto. To make this happen, industry, regulators, and Congress need to come together on “stronger, better-suited rules” to restore its reputation.

‘If Republicans keep this up it will be 1977 forever.’

David Harsanyi at The Federalist

“The GOP has perhaps the strongest case for taking over power in decades,” says David Harsanyi in The Federalist. The border is a disaster. President Biden is “a bumbling, incoherent mess.” But Republicans are squandering this opportunity by consistently failing to deliver a coherent message on the economy, voters’ top issue. Blame GOP populists, who focus their energy on “subduing Trump” and “reclaiming 2020,” which will only drive Republicans into irrelevance.

