DOE and Moniz begin to establish a demand market

hydrogen.us for the US Department of Energy

Since the energy crisis that began in the fall of 1973, hydrogen has been ruled out as a future source of energy. But it has always been the intelligent student who has not always been able to reach the stage.

Now this may change.

An extraordinary new consortium, conceived and promoted by former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and current Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, wants to give hydrogen a major role, to make it a viable option in the pursuit of net-zero emissions. The key person at the Energy Department is David Crane, the undersecretary for infrastructure.

Revived hopes for hydrogen

The 2016 Paris climate agreement revived hopes for hydrogen. In the United States, the Biden administration has run with hydrogen, with funding from a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

It has designated seven hydrogen hubs, which are widely spread geographically and reflect the resources and capabilities of each region and the companies and organizations within them that will produce the gas.

But there has been no organized market for hydrogen. This is the mission of the new consortium. It will initially be funded by DOE, which has allocated $8 billion for hydrogen and has pledged about $1 billion to each of the seven centers — some a little more and some a little less. The remaining funds are available to the consortium for market construction.

The consortium, chaired by Moniz and his Energy Futures Initiative Foundation, has brought together leading players in marketing: S&P Global, which has market knowledge and analytical capabilities; Intercontinental Exchange, which hosts market platforms such as the New York Stock Exchange; Dentons, the world’s largest law firm; and the MIT Energy Initiative, the university’s renowned center for energy research, education, and outreach.

The mission of this group, called the Hydrogen Demand Initiative (H2DI), is to organize a market for “clean hydrogen”, bringing it onto the stage in a major role as countries reach goals of net-zero emissions by 2050. Is moving towards.

One of the participants, Clinton Vince, head of Dentons’ U.S. energy practice, said, “Dr. Moniz and his team at the Energy Futures Initiative Foundation have assembled a truly impressive consortium to undertake the design and implementation of demand markets for the seven hydrogen hubs selected by DOE.

Denton, Vince said, “thinks that the development of markets for the clean hydrogen transition is one of the most consequential projects in the energy industry at the present time.”

In an interview, Moniz told me that the anticipated hydrogen customers are heavy industries such as steel and other processors, which use large amounts of natural gas. In some cases, it will be used to generate electricity. But Moniz and the H2DI team are targeting industrial and transportation uses of hydrogen.

The consortium plans to center the gas market around seven hydrogen hubs already identified for funding by DOE and find markets for the clean hydrogen coming from the hubs. These are located around the country where there are potential hydrogen resources – either abundance of water or electricity for electrolysis of natural gas, which will be reformed to release hydrogen, with the carbon captured on-site and either used or Will be stored.

Trucking and ship propulsion targeted

During the interview, Moniz explained the dynamic nature of H2DI’s goals. For example, beyond the obvious uses of process heating and such in manufacturing, he said they could also include long-distance trucking using hydrogen in combination with fuel cells and even shipping using ammonia as a carrier. Will also consider propulsion.

When I asked about the duration of the project, Moniz said, “The H2DI program, which DOE is launching and which we can help shape, has two phases. The first phase is five years, then there will be an assessment – ​​taking stock of where we are in terms of building that market. Then, with success, there will be another five years. But 10 years is the maximum for this program.”

The initial work will be planning and evaluation, Moniz said, which he hopes will be completed by the end of September or October. He said they could then “reshape the union appropriately.” His emphasis was on work in progress, not on the completed structure.

Moniz said that “clean” meant hydrogen that may have been derived from natural gas, but in which the carbon was captured and stored or used for some other purpose. This would also include hydrogen that was obtained from water by electrolysis where there was no carbon burden.

In the dictionary of H2DI and the market it aims to create, clean means “carbon-free.”

Laughing, Moniz pointed out that, perhaps, there was a new designation for hydrogen on the way: “white hydrogen.” This is naturally occurring hydrogen. In geological formations that are already powering a village in Mali, in West Africa, and which have also been discovered in France. There is an active program to search for white hydrogen in South Africa. Research is going on elsewhere.

Currently, there is no estimate of these reserves or whether they can be mined economically. Meanwhile, white hydrogen is an additional contribution to the dream of a carbon pollution-free economy.

This will, of course, increase hydrogen’s center-stage star power, as it comes to fruition as a viable alternative fuel for many things.

I am the creator, executive producer and host of “The White House Chronicle,” a weekly news and public affairs program broadcast on PBS and SiriusXM Radio. My career in journalism began at the age of 16 in Africa, where I was a stringer for Time. Before becoming an assistant editor at The Washington Post, I worked in print and broadcasting in London and New York. I founded The Energy Daily in 1973 – the flagship of King Publishing Group (other titles included Defense Week and New Technology Week) which I sold in 2006. I was the author of the plan on which President Nixon based his national energy policy in 1974. , I have given keynote speeches on energy and innovation to corporations including Westinghouse, General Electric and Deutsche Bank, and to U.S. and international organizations including the Edison Electric Institute, the World Energy Forum, and NASA’s Cross-Industry Innovation Summit. I have addressed the Australian Parliament. I have lectured at universities and many national laboratories, including MIT, Harvard, and Yale. I received an honorary Doctor of Engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology. I was presented with the United States Energy Association Award in 2014.

Read more Read less

Source: www.forbes.com