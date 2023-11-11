Dodgers monitoring shortstop trade market, Willie Adams and Bo Bichette names to watch

As the offseason progresses, the Dodgers are hopeful that injured shortstop Gavin Lux will be able to return early next season. Lux missed the entire year after suffering an injury during spring training, but has continued to make good progress and is on track to return in 2024.

The Dodgers are hoping Lux is able to return fully healthy, but the team is also doing their due diligence on the shortstop position. According to MLB.com’s MLB Insider Juan Toribio, LA is keeping an eye on the trade market, specifically two players.

“However, the Dodgers will continue to monitor the trade market for shortstops, primarily Milwaukee’s Willie Adams and Toronto’s Bo Bichette.” Per Juan Toribio of MLB.com

If the Dodgers want to give themselves peace of mind at this position, we could see them trade for one of these guys. Both will occupy the shortstop spot, possibly moving Lux to second base.

Adams has been a target of the Dodgers for some time and he would be a great opportunity for them. Last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, he hit .217 with 24 home runs and 80 runs batted in.

He will be entering his final year of arbitration before hitting free agency, so LA could use this season to see if they see him long-term. If not, they could let him go after the year, or trade him at the deadline.

As for Bichette, he batted .306 with 20 home runs and 73 runs batted in for the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s an interesting name to watch as he’s under contract for the next two seasons, which LA values ​​a lot.

Toronto might be hesitant in moving him, but they haven’t played well in recent years, so they might want to change things up. He would be an incredible addition to this team this winter.

Either way, it seems like LA wants to make sure they have a contingency plan for the shortstop situation. The team knows they need to make upgrades throughout the roster, and this is one of several routes they could take.

