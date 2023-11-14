DocuTrade facilitates unprecedented trade finance transactions with electronic bill of lading conversion and capital provision

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YodaPlus DocuTrade, in a collaborative effort with its ecosystem partner has executed successfully. , This shows unprecedented transactions document business Skill in digitizing trade documents, thereby also facilitating capital provision against partial EBL for shipment period of 7 days.

YodaPlus DocuTrade success in trade finance, successful pilot of digitization of bills of lading (PRNewsPhoto/YodaPlus Technologies)

In this pilot, shippers tokenized EBL and fractionally split it, enabling capital provision for the shipment period. This innovative approach powered by DocuTrade provided shippers Tradeflow Capital with liquidity as soon as the shipment departed, giving them 7 days (transit time) of cash flow. The ease of transactions increased significantly as trade documents were created digitally, making verification and transfer a seamless process. The shipped item was Copper Millberry Scrap for Green Recycling, with a transaction value estimated at US$150K.

Participants in this pilot included Tradeflow Capital Management Pvt Ltd for USD Trade Flow Fund SP as shipper, Propin as digital asset custodian and Tradefinex as institutional liquidity provider. Solutions used in this pilot include XDC Trade Network As a marketplace for trade finance, DocuTrade by YodaPlus to digitize trade documents, and Open Attestation Framework to ensure MLETR compliance standards.

The transaction also provides an example of how liquidity can be obtained from alternative financiers by tokenizing real-world assets. By facilitating the smooth transition from paper to electronic documentation, DocuTrade has significantly contributed to increasing the speed and efficiency of trade finance transactions.

In a new breakthrough, DocuTrade recently added an innovative account abstraction feature, which eliminates typical hassles associated with blockchain use such as managing seed phrases and dealing with wallet pop-ups. This development ensures that parties can utilize the advantages of a public blockchain, such as increased security and transparency, without being bogged down by its complexities. By simplifying the user experience while retaining the core benefits of blockchain technology, DocuTrade continues to lower the barriers to entry, making digital trade finance more accessible and user-friendly for all stakeholders involved.

Document about business

Document Business, A yodaplus The product is at the forefront of transforming the trade finance sector by digitizing trade documentation processes. With its user-centric design, DocuTrade not only streamlines documentation processes, but also provides a robust platform that meets the evolving needs of the global trade finance ecosystem. By marrying cutting-edge blockchain technology with a simplified user interface, DocuTrade is set to advance the digital transformation in trade finance, making it more efficient, secure and accessible for all stakeholders.

Press Contact

Amit Pareek

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274526/Yadaplus_DocuTrade.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144978/Yadaplus_Logo.jpg

YodaPlus logo (PRNewsPhoto/YodaPlus Technologies)

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docutrade-familitates-unprecedented-trade-finance-transaction-with-electronic-bill-of-lading-conversion-and-capital -provision-301985695.html

Source YodaPlus Technologies

Source: www.bing.com