DocuSign: Salesforce May Be Undervalued (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), which specializes in electronic agreement and signature technology, gained significant popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses increasingly digitalized their contract processes. However, the company has experienced a decline of approximately 85% from its all-time high due to a slowdown in revenues following the pandemic and increased competition from larger institutions like Adobe (ADBE) as well as emerging startups.

Despite these challenges, DocuSign’s competitive position, strong free cash flow generation and growing market for e-signatures should potentially accelerate growth going forward. The company’s beaten-down stock also makes it a potential takeover target. With its notable market share and expanding e-signature and contracts market, DocuSign may be poised to accelerate growth in the third quarter.

Despite increasing competition from new vendors, DocuSign remains the leader in the e-signature industry with over 60% market share. The dominant position gives DocuSign considerable brand visibility and customer familiarity, which can be a powerful advantage in the tech sector. Even when faced with competitors that may offer lower costs, DocuSign’s market presence shows that current customers may be reluctant to change providers.

For larger enterprises, especially, the hassle and potential disruption of moving to a separate e-signature service may outweigh the benefits of lower costs. DocuSign has a strong position in the e-signature market because once customers start using it, they usually stick with it. Although its market share has dropped slightly to under 70%, in my opinion, this is not a sign that DocuSign is losing its value. Its bullish dollar net retention rate hitting 100% shouldn’t be an issue, as DocuSign has a long runway to grow its customer base, which it has continued to do in recent quarters.

Overall, I believe a large portion of its slow revenue growth can be attributed to demand for e-signatures during the pandemic, which has now waned as many large customers and small businesses have opted out of DocuSign. Have installed the software. Similarly, Adobe also saw a meaningful decline in growth in its latest quarter from more than 20% to just above 10%. However, unlike DocuSign, its valuation grew rapidly in the last year.

Given the large and growing long-term opportunity for e-signatures and document analytics, DocuSign still has runway for growth. With a market opportunity estimated at $50 billion by 2030, even just a 30% market share could reach $10 billion in annual revenues. With current free cash flow margins of around 30%, this could potentially translate to $3 billion in annual cash flow.

Evaluation

Since DocuSign’s growth has slowed significantly over the past few quarters, it may be compared to other pandemic darlings like Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Twilio (TWLO), and Pinterest (PINS). These companies tend to have similar free cash flow margins and growth rates.

Although Adobe demands a valuation three times higher than DocuSign, Adobe arguably deserves a higher premium due to its more diversified business, larger scale, higher free cash flow margins, and higher moat due to more offerings. Nevertheless, both are somewhat similar in their growth rates, as DocuSign still has more room for expansion in terms of its revenue and margins. Here, DocuSign trades at an even lower valuation than Zoom and Dropbox (DBX), which have much lower growth rates.

company Leverage Free Cash Flow Margin (TTM) market cap. Employee market cap. / Employee Adobe (ADBE) 40% $288 billion 29,239 9.85M CrowdStrike (CRWD) 32% $56 billion 7,745 7.2 m Dropbox (DBX) 31% $10 billion 3,118 3.2m Zoom Video (ZM) 29% $21 billion 8,484 2.5m Zscaler (ZS) 28% $29 billion 5,962 4.9M snowflake (ice) 27% $61 billion 5,884 10.4M Datadog (DDOG) 26% $39 billion 4,800 8.1M weekday (WDAY) 23% $72 billion 18,369 3.9M Document Icon (DOCU) 21% $9 billion 6,748 1.33m uipath 15% $14 billion 3,833 3.7M Elastic (ESTC) 7% $11 billion 2,866 3.8M

As shown in the table above, DocuSign’s value per employee is among the lowest in the software sector with comparable free cash flow margins. While companies like CrowdStrike tend to have high free cash flow margins and high growth rates on a trailing 12 month basis, DocuSign’s free cash flow margin has improved significantly over the past quarters and has reached over 30% over the last two quarters.

Therefore, its relatively low value per employee compared to software stocks like Dropbox suggests that DocuSign may be undervalued. While it can be argued that the value per employee is even lower for companies like RingCentral (RNG) or Teladoc Health (TDOC), where the value per employee is less than $1 million, they tend to have significantly lower free cash flow margins. . Thus, it is difficult to find software companies trading at such low multiples with comparable growth rates and free cash flow margins.

Having a strong sales force is arguably one of the most important factors in driving profitable growth for software products. DocuSign’s large workforce of under 7000 gives the company a strong presence and ability to sell. Its strong sales force will likely continue to drive growth in less saturated markets, as seen from its strong international growth in recent quarters. While international revenue grew 17% last quarter, it only accounts for 25% of DocuSign’s total revenue and will likely serve as a major catalyst to drive growth going forward.

It’s important to note that while its revenue has declined, DocuSign has also significantly cut its marketing spend as it focuses on profitability. It would likely be worrisome if revenue growth saw a similar decline as its marketing spend, but DocuSign is demonstrating its ability to drive organic growth.

Overall, I believe DocuSign’s cost-cutting efforts will be reflected in its bottom line earnings in the third quarter. As software peers like UiPath (PATH) and Elastic (ESTC) have re-accelerated growth in recent quarters, DocuSign could potentially see a similar resurgence.

takeaway

DocuSign still holds the crown for the largest market share, which will continue to grow rapidly over the next decade. Despite experiencing a slowdown in growth, the company’s strong underlying profitability should not be ignored. Its strong financial fundamentals not only support potential inorganic growth but also open the door to shareholder-friendly moves like share buybacks.

DocuSign’s competitive market position and strong profitability are somewhat underappreciated, especially in relation to its valuation, just three times its annual sales. In my opinion, its current valuation provides a margin of safety, as opposed to its pandemic highs.

Furthermore, DocuSign’s extensive sales force potential should not be overlooked. This important asset could be the key to driving customer growth, potentially leading to increased billings in the third quarter and beyond. Additionally, due to its weak valuation, DocuSign could be a potential acquisition target for companies like Salesforce (CRM) or SAP (SAP).

Nonetheless, there are potential risks with DocuSign. A significant risk is the potential erosion of its market share, especially with Adobe and other competitors aggressively gaining a foothold in the e-signature space. If the company’s growth rate continues to decline, DocuSign’s valuation may be reevaluated based on its profitability. Still, if DocuSign can successfully address these concerns, shares may have the potential to rise beyond the third quarter.

