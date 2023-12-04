December 4, 2023
DocuSign: Salesforce May Be Undervalued (NASDAQ:DOCU)


Suwade Sangsriruang/iStock via Getty Images

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), which specializes in electronic agreement and signature technology, gained significant popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses increasingly digitalized their contract processes. However, the company has experienced a decline of approximately 85% from its all-time high due to a slowdown in revenues following the pandemic and increased competition from larger institutions like Adobe (ADBE) as well as emerging startups.

Statista

Statista

Data by YCharts

company Leverage Free Cash Flow Margin (TTM) market cap. Employee market cap. / Employee
Adobe (ADBE) 40% $288 billion 29,239 9.85M
CrowdStrike (CRWD) 32% $56 billion 7,745 7.2 m
Dropbox (DBX) 31% $10 billion 3,118 3.2m
Zoom Video (ZM) 29% $21 billion 8,484 2.5m
Zscaler (ZS) 28% $29 billion 5,962 4.9M
snowflake (ice) 27% $61 billion 5,884 10.4M
Datadog (DDOG) 26% $39 billion 4,800 8.1M
weekday (WDAY) 23% $72 billion 18,369 3.9M
Document Icon (DOCU) 21% $9 billion 6,748 1.33m
uipath 15% $14 billion 3,833 3.7M
Elastic (ESTC) 7% $11 billion 2,866 3.8M

Click to enlarge

DocuSign

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

SecuX Shield BIO Revolutionizes Crypto Security: Ultra-Slim Biometric Cold Wallet Introduced at TOKEN 2049

LBank Exchange Expands Cryptocurrency Accessibility with CHAB8 (CB8) on December 5, 2023

December 4, 2023
How To Lose Belly Fat

How To Lose Belly Fat

December 4, 2023

You may have missed

SecuX Shield BIO Revolutionizes Crypto Security: Ultra-Slim Biometric Cold Wallet Introduced at TOKEN 2049

LBank Exchange Expands Cryptocurrency Accessibility with CHAB8 (CB8) on December 5, 2023

December 4, 2023
How To Lose Belly Fat

How To Lose Belly Fat

December 4, 2023
Modern Monetary Theory Meltdown - The American Spectator | USA News and Politics The American Spectator | usa news and politics

Modern Monetary Theory Meltdown – The American Spectator | USA News and Politics The American Spectator | usa news and politics

December 4, 2023
DocuSign: Salesforce May Be Undervalued (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign: Salesforce May Be Undervalued (NASDAQ:DOCU)

December 4, 2023
DocuSign: Salesforce May Be Undervalued (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign: Salesforce May Be Undervalued (NASDAQ:DOCU)

December 4, 2023
Prosthetic heart valve market is projected to grow at 7.5%

The global 3D camera market will total US$375.5 billion by 2034.

December 4, 2023