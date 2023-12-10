DocuSign is on track for the first profitable year in its history. Is it time to buy DocuSign stock?

We are now far from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and companies like DocuSign (DOCU 4.83%), which requires substantial change. The leader in e-signature and digital document technology has experienced rapid growth in the work-from-home economy, but is now focusing on building a more sustainable business.

That means managing costs more carefully to achieve profitability, which the company has not had since going public in 2018. It is on track to reach the mark with its bottom line in positive territory during the first three quarters of FY2024 (ending January 31). , 2024).

DocuSign stock is incredibly cheap at the moment based on two traditional valuation metrics, so this could be an attractive buying opportunity for investors.

DocuSign remains a leading technology provider for millions of businesses

DocuSign is the leader in the e-signature industry, and it stands alone as the largest player to date. But the company has expanded significantly from that one-dimensional business; Its Agreement Cloud platform now includes more than 12 applications designed to help businesses manage different parts of the contract lifecycle.

DocuSign serves its customers at every step of the agreement journey, including drafting, negotiating, identity verification, and signing – and it all happens digitally, which is why the company has grown exponentially during the pandemic. Got so much success. DocuSign currently serves over 1 billion users worldwide, including 1.47 million paying customers.

The growing trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a game changer for DocuSign. It already offers an application called Insight, which analyzes contracts to detect potential risks and opportunities. This can save businesses a substantial amount of money on legal fees.

DocuSign also recently launched a division called AI Labs. It is an experimental platform outside the regular DocuSign ecosystem where customers can test various AI functions and provide feedback to the company on where AI would be most beneficial. Over time, this platform will help DocuSign develop and deliver powerful new features.

DocuSign is tracking its first profitable year

Losing money is a characteristic of many modern technology companies, especially in their growth stage. Investors encourage them to spend heavily on customer acquisition and expanding their product offerings, even if this means sacrificing profits. Once they achieve scale, the goal is to reduce those operating costs to bring their bottom line into positive territory.

During fiscal year 2019 (ending January 31, 2019), DocuSign had a net loss of $426 million. That number has been steadily declining since then, with some help from significant revenue growth during the pandemic. The company’s net loss narrowed to $97 million in fiscal year 2023 (ending January 31, 2023).

Careful expenditure management has also played an important role. Between fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2023, DocuSign increased its operating costs by 121%, but its revenue grew by a faster 259%. This allowed more money to flow to the bottom line.

Now, DocuSign is three quarters into fiscal 2024, and has delivered $47 million in net income to date. That puts it on track to deliver its first full-year profit, assuming there are no negative surprises in the fourth quarter.

But that ultimate level of success has come at a price. DocuSign is expected to generate revenues of $2.75 billion for the full fiscal year 2024, which would represent a growth rate of just 9% year-over-year. That would be the slowest pace of annual growth since the company went public in 2018. Unfortunately, cutting costs like sales and marketing reduces a company’s ability to find new opportunities to generate revenue.

Is DocuSign stock a buy now?

DocuSign’s stock has fallen 84% from its all-time best, which was achieved during 2021 at the peak of the pandemic. The company’s market cap is now just $10.1 billion, and based on $2.75 billion in projected fiscal year 2024 revenue, this puts its stock at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 3.7. This is the cheapest P/S valuation in DocuSign’s five-year history as a publicly traded company.

For investors who focus on non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) profitability – excluding one-time and non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation – the company is on track to deliver $2.65 earnings per share in fiscal 2024. But it is. At the current stock price of $49.73, it is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.8. That’s a 34% discount to the 28.7 P/E Nasdaq 100 Technology Index, meaning DocuSign is also cheap relative to the broader market.

From a valuation perspective, it’s hard to go wrong with buying DocuSign stock right now. Investors are getting good prices. Slow revenue growth is a concern, but the company has about $1.6 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, so it has the flexibility to invest more heavily in growth-oriented initiatives like sales and marketing when the broader economy improves.

I don’t think DocuSign stock will reach its all-time highs again any time in the near future, but from where it’s trading right now, there’s a strong chance of further upside.

Source: www.bing.com