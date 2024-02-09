Rishi Sunak has published his tax documents, showing he paid more than £500,000 in UK tax last year, as his total income rose to £2.2 million.

The Prime Minister released a summary of his tax affairs on Friday afternoon as the House of Commons was in recess.

The statement revealed they paid £508,308 in tax in the financial year 2022/23.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have an estimated net worth of around £529 million (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)

Mr Sunak made almost £1.8 million through capital gains – up from £1.6 million in 2021/22 – plus £293,407 in other interest and dividends.

According to the summary, all investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund, which is listed as a blind trust.

He also earned £139,477 from his MP and Prime Ministerial salaries, amounting to only 6% of his total income.

The Tory leader’s net income was 13% higher than the previous year, rising from almost £2 million to £2.2 million.

He paid a total tax rate of about 23% of his annual income, because most of his earnings were in the form of capital gains, which are taxed at a lower rate than income.

Mr Sunak vocally supported the Tory government’s cut in the top rate of capital gains tax from 28% to 20% in 2016.

Instead of full tax returns, Number 10 published a “summary” of Mr Sunak’s UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid in the last tax year, as reported to HM Revenue & Customs, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners Is.

The former California resident paid a separate tax of US$6,847 on the US$45,646 dividend, which was taxed separately in the US in 2022.

The combined wealth of Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy, daughter of the billionaire co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys, is estimated to be around £529 million, according to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, whose tax summary was also published, paid a total of £117,418 in UK tax in 2022/2023.

His total income before tax was £416,605.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com