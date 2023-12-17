Doctors have found a way to 3D print inside the human body

Doctors have made a surprising breakthrough. According to a new paper published in ScienceA group of doctors has managed to create a special ink capable of 3D printing within the human body. This achievement could allow us to 3D print biomedical devices directly in the body.

This is an amazing breakthrough that could allow for many medical applications, including mending broken bones, stopping leaks in organs, and more. The development of this new option builds on the previous creation of photosensitive inks that harden when exposed to light.

However, light can only penetrate the human body so far, which is why these doctors opted to use sound waves from ultrasound to activate the ink. The process is called “deep-penetrating acoustic volumetric printing” (DVAP), and it will allow doctors to 3D print biomedical devices directly where they are needed.

Image source: LuchschenF/Adobe

“Ultrasound waves can penetrate up to 100 times deeper than light, even while being spatially confined, so we can reach with high spatial precision tissues, bones and organs that are light-absorbing,” the researchers explained in a statement. are not accessible with based printing methods.” ,

Medical advances like this could open many new doors for how doctors treat specific issues. Being able to 3D print biomedical devices directly into the human body would also provide less intrusive surgery options depending on the situation.

Bio inks depend on the targeted application. However, once it reaches its target, it is activated by ultrasound waves, causing it to harden into the pattern and shape designed by the doctors. There is no information on when 3D printing biomedical devices will become widely available.

Still, this type of development is surprising and provides an exciting look at how the medical field is moving forward. In the past, we have also seen scientists and engineers create magnetically controlled pill cams that can be moved wherever they want on the body.

