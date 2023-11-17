Doctor sues New York hospital for firing him over posts criticizing 'those who support Israeli violence and death'

A doctor who runs the cancer center at NYU Langone Health has filed a lawsuit claiming he was fired for social media posts related to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Dr. Benjamin Neal, director of the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, claimed he was fired on November 10 for reposting social media material that “criticized people who support Israeli violence and death.” Was,” according to the complaint filed on Thursday. New York State Supreme Court.

The lawsuit comes amid intense debate on social media about the war in the Middle East, which began with a Hamas attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 Israelis and took another 240 hostage. In response, Israel attacked the Gaza Strip, killing more than 11,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

On October 31, Neal was suspended and told he would be removed from his position as director of the cancer center “in response to social media reactions and complaints from some patients,” according to the lawsuit, which also includes the defendants. New York University is also named in the form. , Zaki Massoud, a resident of NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, was suspended after social media posts criticizing Israel on the same day as Neal.

According to the complaint, Neal “fell victim to NYULH’s ill-considered scheme to feign equality – as if calling for revolution and killing innocents is tantamount to criticizing those who celebrate terrorism.” “In fact, Dr. Neal’s re-posts were far more restrained than the social media content and differed little from the official views supported by NYULH.”

A spokesman for the Perlmutter Cancer Center had no immediate comment. A current contact number for Masood could not be immediately located.

Neal said that by announcing his suspension, NYULH had “jeopardized” his reputation and caused him to lose a consulting arrangement and left several others in “imminent jeopardy”.

