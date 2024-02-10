Doctor shares his daily tips to live a longer life

For most of human history, aging has been viewed as an inevitable consequence of life. But due to the explosion of medical and technological advances in recent decades, some scientists are beginning to consider aging a disease we can actually treat, or at least delay.

One such scientist is Peter Diamandis, a medical doctor and serial entrepreneur who has a portfolio of over 20 companies.

“As an entrepreneur, my early interest was in space,” says Diamandis, who was named one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders. Luck Told in 2014 newsweek, “But over the last decade, my passion has been about what I believe to be the most important revolution of our time, what I refer to as the health revolution.”

But what is the health span, and how does it compare to the traditional concept of life span?

“Your lifespan depends on how long you live, how long your heart keeps beating,” Diamandis said. “But health span is how long you feel healthy, alive and have the ability to enjoy life. And while we have extended lifespan, we have not yet fully extended health span.”

Diamandis’ many established companies also include the non-profit XPRIZE, which designs and hosts public competitions aimed at stimulating technological development in specific fields. In 2023, the company announced its largest may develop and test therapeutics capable of extending our health span.

Diamandis expects these technologies to begin becoming available within the next seven years. But the question is, what can we do now to live a long, healthy life?

“I talk about something called a longevity mindset,” Diamandis said. “And the longevity mindset is having enough confidence that these breakthroughs are coming our way. And it’s your job to stay healthy to prevent these breakthroughs from coming our way.”

To support this longevity mindset, we need to adopt a longevity lifestyle.

“Genetics are only responsible for something between 7 [percent] And 20 percent of our longevity,” Diamandis said. “The majority part is your lifestyle.”

So what does a longevity expert like Diamandis do every day to optimize his health and support this longevity mindset?

Exercise: “The number one thing for me is exercise. I lift weights at the gym at least four days a week, I do 45 minutes of Zone 2 cardio on my Technogym bike three to four times a week. I’ve added 10 Gained pounds of muscle. You know, my health is the best it’s ever been and I’m 62 years old. Sleep: “Number two is sleep. I’m monogamous about getting eight hours of sleep. And now, I’m in bed by 9:30 because I wake up at 5:30 in the morning Diet: “The next thing is diet. There are very few absolute [in diet] But there are a few: Sugar is a poison. The body never evolved to eat that much sugar. So I keep my sugar down, I’m constantly wearing a glucose monitor and measuring it constantly. And if I’m going to eat something sweet I’ll eat it with intention. I’d rather taste it than just shovel it down. I also focus on consuming 150 grams of protein; I weigh 150 pounds so that’s one gram per pound for maintaining and gaining muscle.” Positive Mindset: “A large study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science [in 2019] Said that optimists live 15 percent longer than pessimists. [So] I don’t watch the news. You couldn’t pay me to watch crisis news network TV.”

Diamandis has published two best-selling books on this longevity lifestyle,Power of lifeIn collaboration with Tony Robbins and Robert Hariri, and Longevity: Your Practical PlaybookWhose brief description you can find on its website.

