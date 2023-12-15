The winter holiday season brings with it treasured recipes, most with high calorie counts. Doctors say the average person gains between one-half to one pound during the holiday season. Stress and lack of sleep can have an effect on holiday weight gain. According to a 2022 study, people who slept less than six and a half hours per night typically ate 250 more calories each day. Experts say it’s fine to have treats during the festive season, but let’s not rule out vegetables and water entirely.