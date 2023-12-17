Hindu temples and sweets: This sensory walking tour is the closest you’ll get to experiencing India in London.

Wandering around London, it’s easy to take for granted the capital’s immense diversity.

But if I had not been on a walking tour, which had just been stopped, I would have been stopped midway by the Shri Sanatan Mandir Hindu Temple on Ealing Road.

It glows with self-possession in the November sunshine; 9,700 square meters of Gujarati carved limestone. As we looked towards the temple, our guide Vaishali Patel was looking at us happily.

“I love seeing everyone’s eyes light up when they see the temple,” she tells me later. “And the expressions on their faces while eating paan.” (We’ll get to that).

Vaishali designed her ‘Immersive Indian Community Tour of North London’ after training from Women in Travel, a UK-based social enterprise that connects women from diverse, disadvantaged communities with jobs in tourism. Another graduate of their Tour Guiding Academy is sharing the Ethiopian flavor of Shepherd’s Bush on a tour available through Intrepid Travel.

For other Londoners, these trips provide an authentic way of appreciating the multiculturalism of home. And a sustainable way to get a taste of another country without the cost and air miles.

What is included in Indian tour of London?

Ealing Road is a well-known commercial street among London’s Indian population, and an obvious choice for an in-depth tour.

“This road has it all. It’s very sensory, you can smell the incense sticks, the food, see the colors of the clothes, see the fake gold,” says Vaishali, who grew up in neighboring Harrow. His parents are from the West Indian state of Gujarat, and as a child she would take him to Ealing Road to shop for vegetables. “Everything here is in line with the Indian Gujarati lifestyle,” she says.

london Very big, and it takes me about an hour to get to Alperton on the Piccadilly Line from my area of ​​North London. This beats the almost 8 hours it takes to fly to Ahmedabad, while also giving the feeling of travel. And, after meeting Vaishali and our small group, the Hindu temple is the perfect place to start.

“I invite you to participate in a meditative journey,” she says before we step inside, activating the attention to detail that makes the rest of the morning so rewarding.

Walking quietly down the pathways inside the temple – it also houses 41 statues of deities carved in Gujarat – I am struck by how old and down to earth it feels for a building completed in 2010. Perhaps part of that heft comes from its importance to the community; Vaishali says she is more spiritual than religious, but the temple makes her feel connected to her roots.

She weaves personal experiences and family anecdotes into her cultural narrative. Like her mother’s great aunt, who decades ago had decided to don the traditional white sarees of widows to travel to India and its temples with more freedom.

What Indian foods can you eat on Ealing Road?

Our next stop is definitely the one I liked the most in terms of taste: a paan shop.

This snack, or mouth sweetener, is made using a colorful assortment of ingredients: desiccated coconut, nutmeg, coriander, candied fruits, fennel seeds (giving it a medicinal flavor) and more, all wrapped in a betel leaf. goes. Some varieties contain tobacco, and are chewed and spit out – leaving light pink marks on the sidewalk, despite shop signs prohibiting it.

Travelers with a sweet tooth will also be thrilled with a stop at a traditional sweet shop. My favorite was the barfi – a mixture of sugar and condensed milk – westernized with a layer of chocolate.

A visit to the sari shop is a different kind of feast for the eyes, and a chance to hear more about the life and times of Ealing Road from a beloved, family business that got its way there. london From India via Nairobi in the 1970s.

After a short stay, your appetite will whet again for a lunch of delicious Gujarati street food and mango lassi at the restaurant.

A walking tour from a walking lover

This intense experience was created by Vaishali – it just wouldn’t be the same without her. She is not only part of the community, but a natural storyteller and travel lover who says she always takes walking tours to get off the beaten path when she is abroad.

Amidst a 20-year long career in marketing, the desire to spread his wings took him on solo travel adventures all over the world from Brazil to New Zealand. She loves how expansive it feels to meet people and gain self-knowledge; “People reflect parts of you that you haven’t seen yourself,” she says.

Vaishali’s passion single trip And her desire to encourage other women has led her to publish ‘Solo Explorers’, a book born from conversations with 30 other female travelers.

“I didn’t realize how much interest other cultures would have in something we take for granted,” she says of Ealing Road. “But there are really wow moments for other cultures.”

“It is very real. It is not staged; You’re stepping into the daily lives of shop owners, businesses and people.” The tours take place on Saturday mornings because it gets too busy in the afternoon.

These cost from £65 (€76) per person, and can be to book Via the Ladies in Travel website shop.

A percentage of the proceeds from each tour are spent to support the social enterprise’s mission to provide women – many of whom are refugees or survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking or homelessness – through employment and entrepreneurship. Provide an opportunity to fulfill your financial and personal potential. ,

The author was a guest women in travel,

