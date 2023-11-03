Influential investor Warren Buffett has been giving investment advice since the beginning of his career.

A staunch proponent of value investing in large-cap, well-managed equities, Buffett once said, “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you’ll be working until you die.”

Investing in high-quality dividend stocks can help you generate substantial passive income, creating a strong cushion for retirement as well as additional earnings. Companies classified as Dividend Elite have a decades-long history of distributing dividends periodically, making them a good source of income during turbulent market conditions and recession fears.

Buffett, who is currently ranked 5th on Forbes’ real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $114 billion, is a staunch proponent of industry-leading blue chip stocks.

Buffett once said, “Beware of investment activity that draws applause; big moves are usually greeted with yawns.”

Take a look at some of Buffett’s most trusted dividend-paying stocks.

Coca-Cola Company

Buffett has said that dividend stocks are the “secret sauce” behind Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s success. he called out Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Berkshire Hathaway’s 2022 shareholder letter states, “[Dividend] “Evolution happens every year, as certain as birthdays.”

Buffett and his right-hand man Charlie Manger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, invested $1.3 billion in Coca-Cola and received 400 million shares in 1994, when it generated dividend income of $75 million. By 2022, annual dividends from Coca-Cola shares are set to reach $704 million – an increase of more than 800% in less than three decades.

Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Coca-Cola was valued at $25 billion by 2022, representing an increase of more than 1,800% from its initial investment of $1.3 billion. As of last year, Coca-Cola stock accounted for about 5% of Berkshire Hathaway’s total holding.

American Express Company

Buffett made the same profit from his investments American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). He invested approximately $1.3 billion in American Express in 1995, which is now valued at $22 billion. This represents an increase of approximately 1,600% in valuation.

Capital gains aren’t the only benefit generated by American Express stock for Buffett. The world’s largest portfolio manager will generate $302 million in dividend income from its American Express holdings in 2022, up from $41 million during the initial investment in 1995.

“They [American Express dividend] The checks are also highly likely to grow, Buffett said in Berkshire Hathaway’s 2022 shareholder letter. American Express shares also account for about 5% of Hathway’s total assets.

Apple Inc.

Whereas Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) While not considered a dividend stock by most investors, the tech giant’s dividend payments have made the stock one of Buffett’s family jewels. Berkshire Hathaway owns about 5.8% of Apple.

Buffett has described Apple as “a better business than any business we’ve owned.” He attributes his substantial stake in Apple to the numerous share repurchases the company has made over the years, making it “expensive” for Berkshire Hathaway to increase its Apple stock holdings.

Buffett’s dividend income from Apple averaged about $775 million annually as of 2020, according to Berkshire Hathaway’s 2020 shareholder letter. Apple currently has a history of 11 consecutive years of dividend increases.

