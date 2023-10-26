Do you want to make a long-term investment in Nvidia? Here’s how to play stocks, according to a growth investor

US chipmaker Nvidia has been getting a lot of love from market watchers this year – and growth investor Nick Griffin is no exception. The founding partner and chief investment officer of Australia-headquartered Munro Partners says he has “always liked” Nvidia, even though it can be considered “a very difficult stock to own.” Nvidia’s in about 700 ETFs [exchange-traded funds] And it goes throughout the shop. “I think I said at the beginning of 2022 that I thought Nvidia would be the biggest company in the world — and it fell 60% that year and is up 300% since then,” Griffin said during CNBC’s Pro Talks. ” -date, the chip maker’s shares have surged nearly 200%, even after the US government last week banned the export of artificial intelligence chips to China over concerns that they could be used for military development purposes. May go. This will restrict the export of chip makers A800 and H800 chips, according to officials. Previously, Nvidia’s H100 chip was banned for sale under sanctions by the US government. NVDA YTD Mountain is Nvidia Griffin’s year-to-date share price This event is not expected to have a significant impact on the company in the long term. “Nvidia makes the most important semiconductors in the world and everyone wants to get their hands on them. So, short-term, I understand the negativity – but long-term, it’s not going to change the fact that people want to buy their chips,’ ‘ Griffin said. About 53 analysts cover Nvidia, 33 give it a buy rating, and 18 are giving it a strong buy at an average price target of $630.06, according to FactSet data – representing an upside potential of about 50%. Does. ‘Getting ahead of ourselves’ Griffin – who has had a stake in the chip maker for five years – notes that it’s a habit to “get ahead of ourselves” and “oversell… those around us.” Because of the noise.” “The company has been working on the roadmap that they’ve told us about for effectively a decade. In my opinion, from our point of view [with] Nvidia, you get the size you want to have it at and you hold it and you don’t trade it. I think you’ll be completely comfortable with the type of size you’ll be for many years.” For example, Nvidia is already talking about empowering its graphics processing units with generative artificial intelligence before this trend takes off. The company currently has a large market share of about 85% in GPUs (graphics processing units) and is close to a 100% share of the server market, Griffin said. Going forward, he expects demand for GPUs to increase – which will likely The chip will be Nvidia’s market share of about 60%. Griffin estimates that this trend, coupled with the expansion of Nvidia’s data center sales spending, will earn the company about $30 to $40 per share by 2030. However, it may mean a loss of market share. Like its fellow chipmakers, the growth investor believes Nvidia is “in a very unique position.” “The whole industry was going one way and Nvidia was going the other way. And not just the last few years, [but] for decades. And now the whole industry is where Nvidia is. But the funny thing is, Nvidia has all the developers on Cuda that they need to program these products, and they have the best chips to program these products,” he said. Cuda is Nvidia’s computing platform and Application programming interface that allows software to use certain types of graphics processing units for general purpose processing. Still, Griffin expects chipmakers to face competition as the industry plays catchup and creates a “second players” emerge that will manufacture their own chips and software. Growth investors – which manage around 4.3 billion Australian dollars ($2.7 billion) in assets – focus on investing in equities. The Munro Growth Fund which they oversee Do, has grown by approximately 9.9% since its inception in 2016.

Source: www.cnbc.com