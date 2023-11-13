Do you want to explore India responsibly and support the local community? In Kerala, you can do both while experiencing a unique culture and landscape.

Nicknamed ‘God’s Own Country’ for its stunning natural beauty, Kerala is often recommended as an ideal starting point for tourists wishing to tour India.

With its enchanting backwaters, nearly 600 kilometers of Arabian coastline and rich cultural traditions, the state has something to offer to all types of visitors. From nature lovers to those looking for a peaceful, relaxing retreat.

But now Kerala is encouraging tourists to delve deeper into exploring the state and the lives of the local people.

Spend the night within the local community or test yourself in traditional activities like coconut climbing and arrow-fishing.

According to Mr Biju K, Kerala Tourism Secretary, such interactions are good for both the tourists – who are getting a real experience rather than a packaged tour – and the local community – who are empowered by their participation in tourism.

“We are focusing on responsible and sustainable tourism,” says Biju. “In each destination we look at, we are looking to empower local communities, promote local jobs and involve visitors in caring for these places. Trying to do.”

For example, people will go and not only admire the backwaters but also have a first-hand experience of rural life.

What traditional activities can you try?

Many countries take tourists by bus to remote locations to give them a glimpse of local traditions, arts and crafts and let them observe communities at work. However, Kerala wants travelers to get their hands dirty and experience the local culture firsthand.

One way to do this is by fishing with a bow and arrow. This unique technique is unlikely to result in an inexperienced fisherman catching a big fish – but it is a lot of fun. Fishing is done on canoes, so you’ll still enjoy the view without catching any fish.

If this exercise seems a little too intense, you can try the most common form of local fishing, net fishing in the backwaters of Kerala.

Hopefully, you’ve saved some energy for climbing the coconut.

The experience was once “very difficult and very risky”, says Biju, because it was done the traditional way, “climbing with a rope around your leg”. If you dare, you can still attempt to climb tall, swaying coconut trees with this ancient and exhausting technique – or do so with the latest equipment and the help of a local master.

The best part? Rewarding yourself with some toddy – typical of Kerala, the world-famous drink made by fermenting the sap of coconut or palm flowers. You’ll be able to make your own lightly alcoholic ‘palm wine’ or ‘coconut vodka’, but you’ll have to drink it within reach as it has a shelf-life of just 24 hours.

If you want to discover the traditional activities of local women, you can indulge in carpet-weaving, bamboo craft making and coir manufacturing. If you want to work with animals, you can get involved in rabbit farming – one of the main sources of livelihood for many villages, along with goat and cow farming and beekeeping.

Sports lovers should not miss the opportunity to try Kalaripayattu, the unique traditional martial art of Kerala.

what about accommodation?

For full immersion in the local Kerala lifestyle, you can spend the night within the community and sleep in so-called village lodges or home stays.

“What we are trying to do is to move away from the traditional type of resort experience and bring tourists closer to the local communities, letting them know the culture of the place, including local food and cuisine,” says Biju K.

“We want people to experience God’s own country, the way different cultures live in peace in Kerala as we share brotherhood and happiness without any discrimination.”

You can choose one village and spend your entire holiday there, or move around and experience life in more than one community.

Currently, you can find village stays in Kumarakom – a group of small islands in Kottayam district, Thekkady – a must-see place for wildlife lovers, Bekal – a picturesque village with stunning beaches and royal forts, Wayanad – wooded areas Surrounded and lush green forests, and Kannur.

Check out Kerala Tourism Website For more information on what each village can offer.

