Do you want to create digital collectibles? Here’s a handy guide to NFTs for budding gamers

Think of NFTs as unique assets in the vast digital landscape of the Internet. Just like in real life you might own a car and you have purchase/registration papers to prove your ownership, NFTs can be an asset in the internet sphere. This could be a car or house in a future metaverse whose ownership can be linked back to you in the digital realm. They are similar to crypto tokens but are non-fungible, meaning they are not interchangeable.

Your Rs 10 note will have the same value as my Rs 10 note, while your NFT is 100 percent unique and its ownership can be transparently linked back to you. Our currency notes are also unique in a way because the serialization on them is present but the underlying value remains the same.

A BAYC NFT fetches a different value than others because they are 100 percent unique in the way they look and feel. However, there are NFTs that may have a limited fixed supply like the MS Dhoni NFT, which let’s say has the same “image” but has 100 copies of it. If there is something dynamic about these NFTs, they may fetch different prices from collectors, but if they are 100 percent identical in appearance and their utilities, then theoretically they should all have the same value, if we Do not include market movements or supply-demand changes.

Why are RRE Gaming NFTs a big deal?

Gaming has always been a place of growth, innovation, and limitless imagination. With advancements in technology, we now see the beginning of a unique blend of gaming and blockchain.

Imagine you own unique in-game assets from weapons to avatars, have verifiable proof of that ownership, and 100 percent control over the assets. This is where NFTs are literally changing the game.

They represent digital ownership of in-game assets, be it weapons, skins, characters, or even entire game areas.

Their scarcity is verifiable, which guarantees the rarity of certain items and assets within the game, which brings about economic levers of supply and demand.

NFTs provide interoperability, allowing gamers to use certain assets across different games or platforms.

They empower gamers, providing full control over items that can have real-world monetary value, reminiscent of the economy surrounding Counter-Strike skins on Steam.

What to do before you start?

1. Educate yourself on the basics of Web3

Uncharted territories are always difficult.

Understand what value blockchain is bringing to the gaming ecosystem and most importantly, what value the games offer before you invest.

It is very important to familiarize yourself with wallets and marketplaces as you will need them to secure and trade your assets.

There are two major wallet classes – custodial and non-custodial. Custodial means that the game takes custody of your assets and can provide you with services that will let you withdraw your assets to a self-custodial or non-custodial wallet. “Non-custodial wallets,” on the other hand, are 100 percent user owned and managed.

If you are a user who is not very good at handling sensitive information like passwords, choose a custodial wallet that most games build into their ecosystem.

If you can safely store your seed phrase through which your wallet is created, you can opt for a non-custodial wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Store the seed phrase carefully and securely as without it your wallet cannot be recovered or accessed. Losing the seed phrase is equivalent to losing everything inside the wallet.

If you are using a non-custodial wallet like MetaMask, do not connect and authorize activities on any website. Only join sites that are trustworthy, official and used by a large community of users. This could be a scam and all your assets and tokens can be lost in a matter of seconds

2. DYOR (Do Your Own Research)



Knowledge is your best ally.

Search popular games first. A good way to start is to play games with higher market caps in terms of their governance tokens. It is a direct measure of community engagement and trust.

Understand the costs and value proposition before investing.

If you’re investing for more than fun and entertainment then stay in touch with the latest news and trends. NFTs are tradable assets and hence are governed by the macros of the Web3 ecosystem and are also known to be very volatile in price.

Join communities on platforms like Discord and Reddit to gain deeper insight into a game and its fan base. However, be cautious of individuals who may pose as project members with tempting offers, as these are often deceptive scams. If anything sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t.

3. Start modestly

Dip your toes before diving in deep.

Choose a few games that interest you. Start with a basic (preferably free) inventory, immerse yourself in the gameplay, and then consider increasing your involvement. Playing for money may promise attractive returns, but risks are omnipresent. Prioritize genuine interest over purely monetary motivations.

With the right approach, the world of NFTs can be both fascinating and rewarding. Proceed with knowledge and caution. Happy gaming!

(The author is co-founder and CPO of STAN, an eSports fan engagement platform)



