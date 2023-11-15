Do you want to buy now, pay later this holiday season? First ask yourself these 5 questions

Shoppers preparing for the 2023 holiday season won’t have to look for a convenient way to pay for all those gifts.

“Buy now, pay later”, a type of payment plan that breaks the total cost of your purchase into smaller installments, is offered at most major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Online holiday spending is expected to grow by $17 billion this year — about 17% more than 2022, according to forecast data from Adobe Analytics, an analytics and measurement tool from software company Adobe.

With a short application, instant approval decisions and no hard credit checks to buy now, pay later seems like a no-brainer financing option, but experts say it’s risky. Ask yourself these five questions before making your choice.

1. Does this scheme charge interest?

While most shoppers will be fine with the zero-interest payment plan – which splits the cost of your purchase into four equal installments, with the first payable at checkout, and the remaining three payable every two weeks – the longer , interest-bearing payment plans are becoming more common.

These plans range from months to years and charge an annual percentage rate of up to 36%, depending on the provider.

You’ll want to avoid interest as it increases the cost of your holiday shopping. But even if you get a zero-interest offer, make sure you can cover the installments, says Vaishali Shah, a certified financial planner based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“With 0% interest rates, it feels like there is no risk,” she says. “But I want consumers to know that they are still holding themselves to these payments.”

2. What are the fees?

Although some buy now, pay later providers promise zero fees, many charge late fees, which typically equates to about $7 or $8 per missed payment.

Providers may also charge installment fees, account reactivation fees, card payment fees, payment rescheduling fees, or service fees. These fees range from $1 to $15.

Read the loan terms carefully and keep in mind that there may be fees on the other side of the transaction. If the buy now, pay later provider holds back the payment causing your bank account to be overdrafted, your bank may charge a fee.

3. Do you have a plan to pay it off?

Overextension – or borrowing more than you can afford – is the biggest risk of using buy now, pay later, partly because of the deferred payment structure.

For example, a $100 purchase becomes $25 at checkout with the no-interest, pay-in-four plan. This may lead shoppers to buy more or create a habit of splitting purchases.

Todd Christensen, an accredited financial counselor based in Boise, Idaho, says he often sees clients opting to make multiple, small-dollar purchases in a buy now, pay later loan without knowing how the payments add up.

“It’s the trend of purchasing by monthly payment rather than by price,” says Christensen. “So we pay a little here, pay a little there, and then very soon every dollar of our income – and then some – Is called for.”

Before you sign up for buy now, pay later, take into account your other obligations and know how you’ll cover each instalment.

4. Will you need to file a return?

If there’s any chance you’ll need to return a holiday gift, it may be best to avoid buying now, pay later.

Buy now, pay later returns can be tricky because they have to go through two parties: the store you purchased the merchandise from and the buy now, pay later provider that financed it.

According to a September 2022 report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if there is a dispute about a return, your refund may be delayed, and some buyers may have to continue making payments until the dispute is resolved.

5. Can you pay by cash?

Both Shah and Christensen urge consumers to save for holiday shopping now.

Shah tells her clients to create a “mini-budget” during the holidays. List all the people you need to buy gifts for and the amount you feel comfortable spending. Once you have the total amount, start withdrawing money, ideally into a high-yield savings account, in the weeks before your purchase.

If you don’t have extra cash to set aside, Christensen recommends reconsidering financing your holiday shopping instead.

“The reality for most people is that if we can’t afford to buy it now, we can’t afford to buy it in general,” he says. “We have to start asking ourselves, ‘Is this really my priority?’ You only have a limited amount of money, and it should be spent on the most important things.

This article was provided to The Associated Press by personal finance website NerdWallet. Jackie Welling is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: [email protected].

