Do you want people in your store? Don't just make one product

The retail sector is facing massive change. Before the pandemic, retail sales were already locked in competition with online sales, forcing brands to perform a clever balancing act. But when stores closed temporarily or permanently during 2020 and 2021, online shopping emerged as the real winner. And now here we are, almost three years later, in the midst of an unexpected holiday season, trying to lure customers back into their brick and mortar.

Maybe it’s the hangover of the pandemic or frustration with the tight rope of online versus in-store — perhaps a combination of both — but retail shopping, especially for luxury items, these days is fueled by fear, exclusion and impatience. it shows.

So how do retailers get the consumer experience back on track?

Be bigger than what you are selling

Often, companies laud their product or even their brand identity as their North Star. Products change, brands evolve. We choose to work differently based on a business architecture built in a way that supports the corporate philanthropy of our founder Kendra Scott.

The Kendra Scott Foundation was established to empower women and youth in the areas of health and wellness, education and entrepreneurship. Inspired by her late stepfather’s encouragement to “do good” and deeply influenced by her close friend’s diagnosis with metastatic breast cancer, our founders strive to change the world in meaningful ways for women and children.

As a working mother herself, Scott knew that women needed dedicated support to advance in the professional world, which contributed to the brand’s ongoing commitment to female entrepreneurship initiatives, including the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute ( KS Valley). The University of Texas at Austin. After seeing the stress families face when facing pediatric emergencies, we started the Kendra Cares program, bringing mobile jewelry making units to pediatric hospitals, giving children and their caregivers the opportunity to create something beautiful, At no cost and without giving up your care. Facility. To honor Scott’s friend and address a disease that largely affects women, we developed a partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Fund, funding thousands of hours of research through a grant partnership and hosted dozens of retreats for families facing terminal illness through the Inheritance of Hope organization. ,

People can buy jewelery anywhere. Over 78% of Americans say a company needs to do more than just make money and we’ve seen this is especially true for the Gen Z audience, who are willing to pay a premium for those brand products. Are willing to support the causes they associate with.

Companies need to place an emphasis on being a part of something bigger that feels both personal and authentic, to create a type of brand loyalty that is unmatched. Our average in-store conversion rate is around 30%, with high performing stores performing above 40%. Looking even closer, we saw in 2022 that more than 65% of our fiscal year revenue was from repeat customers.

I want to clarify that that’s certainly not the goal here. We do good wherever we can and we bring that value to work. Our customers have shown us time and again that our efforts do not go unnoticed.

Remember who you work for

You have to keep your customers happy. He is your boss.

Years ago, we received negative feedback about one of our best-selling styles and we immediately put that feedback to work. Our product design team and material vendors improved the longevity of this piece without increasing the price point. Because criticism pointed to somewhat unrealistic durability expectations for this style, we needed customers to have a great experience. Was.

In turn, this style remains a best-seller for the brand and as a result, it has earned over 17,000 five-star reviews and has become the number one best seller for women’s jewelry on Amazon. We listened, we learned and we made it better.

It is easy for companies to either assume that their customers are wrong and zealously defend their product or go so far as to make an enthusiastic forward-looking statement without actually making any effort to improve. . Neither is going to cut it. You must listen to and trust your customer and when you do, you’ll be amazed at how much that connection increases intimacy.

Looking specifically at our Net Promoter Score (NPS), we know our customers appreciate how we perform for them, as our score has been steadily increasing over the years, currently at 77. That puts us about 42% above the industry average and makes us part of the top quartile of consumer brands in the market.

When we say as a company that we put the customer first, it is not an empty statement to be repeated at board meetings and quarterly town halls. We know he is our boss. We act accordingly by keeping our customers front and center.

All the nice displays, white glove treatment or pretty products in the world can’t motivate a customer to buy, especially in a market where there is always a cheaper, faster and more readily available alternative. Present your product, but tie it to connection, purpose, and impact. At the end of the day, that’s what keeps companies innovating, whether you’re doing business in-store, online or both.

Source: www.adweek.com