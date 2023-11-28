Loss and damage, equitable representation, justice and concrete action are high on the agenda for many attending COP28.

Hundreds of world leaders, including the Pope and King Charles III, along with thousands of activists, campaigners, community leaders, non-profits and NGOs are heading to COP28 this week.

With the promise of “the most inclusive UN climate change conference ever”, they are hoping to raise their voices on the biggest challenges facing the world.

For many, climate justice, equal representation and funding for vulnerable communities will be measures of success in Dubai. But, as controversy grows over the impact of fossil fuels, what does it mean to be successful? COP28 What does it look like and is it still achievable?

COP28 must heed the calls of indigenous peoples

According to Joseph Itongwa, regional coordinator of the Indigenous Peoples and Local Network for the Management of Central Africa’s Forest Ecosystems (REPALEAC), the expectations of indigenous people are clear.

“Prioritize our rights, protect traditional territories and align climate funding with Glasgow Pledge commitments.”

The pledge, agreed at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, reaffirmed the duty of developed countries to provide climate financing to developing countries. Itongwa says direct access to these funds should be put into practice this year, in line with the commitments of the Glasgow Pledge.

“As an indigenous leader of the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), envisioning a sustainable future, I urge COP28 to heed the call of indigenous peoples.”

Itongwa highlights the unique role of indigenous women in biodiversity conservation – just as women are already working to maintain forests and biodiversity in the Congo Basin. These women in Central Africa need direct funding to help strengthen their local initiatives.

ensuring a variety of voices indigenous community According to Itongwa, being included in conversations and decisions is extremely important to maintaining the health of the planet.

“To effectively tackle climate change, enhance traditional indigenous knowledge, protect areas and support us as custodians,” he says.

Science and voice of youth

Emma Heyling is the Founder and CEO of ClimateTalk, a youth-led nonprofit that highlights climate policy and empowers youth in the fight against climate change. The international organization is heading to Dubai with the aim of making COP28 as accessible and understandable as possible to young people, encouraging them to get involved in international climate policy.

“For us, COP28 would be a success if not the power of lobbies, the power of money and the shortsightedness of politics, but science, youth and the voices of people from the most affected sectors would determine the outcome,” says Heiling.

She emphasizes intergenerational justice, climate justice, and the need for the countries most responsible for the climate crisis to lead systemic change at the UN climate conference.

“This includes the operation of the Loss and Damage Fund, a commitment to submit New NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) Which is consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement, significant steps towards transforming food and energy systems, a clear commitment to phase out all fossil fuels, and active inclusion of youth perspectives in decision-making processes.

‘Justice and Compassion’

With a growing need for increased representation for countries in the Global South and vulnerable communities on the front lines of the climate crisis, a group of 10 young people from the Caribbean will be in Dubai to provide a voice for their communities at COP28.

Some of them are the sole representatives of their islands at the UN Climate Conference.

For Riddhi Samtani, a member of the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy from Sint Maarten, ensuring that the Loss and Damage Fund is operational is an urgent need in Dubai.

“In particular, non-sovereign countries and territories, such as my home country, do not currently have access to this fund, making it important to address criteria and mechanisms for fund allocation,” says Samtani.

A blueprint for its implementation was prepared at the beginning of this month loss and damage fund An agreement was eventually reached at pre-COP talks in Abu Dhabi. It is to be formally adopted at COP28 and has been heralded as a major breakthrough for those who have waited years for this financing.

But its success still hangs in the balance as countries in the Global North and Global South work out the details.

Samtani concluded, “Ultimately, the success of COP28 will be measured not only by agreements on paper, but also by concrete actions and results that will lead us to a more sustainable, equitable and climate-resilient future.”

Suriname’s Kersey Elliott says a successful conference will be one that ensures “attendees walk away after returning home because the real fight is after COP28”.

This involves world leaders strictly implementing policies that benefit not only their country but also the global climate mission as well as realistic targets set by NGOs to tackle climate change.

“This success is not limited to policy changes, but represents a paradigm shift, envisioning a world where justice and compassion govern our actions,” says Yemi Knight, member of the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy of Barbados. “

Can COP28 succeed?

There is some doubt about whether COP28 can even succeed in its current format.

Sage Lanier is a young American activist and climate educator who is heading to Dubai to try to get people behind the scenes of the COP process.

“Frankly, I don’t think it’s going to be a very successful COP,” she says. “It’s been taken over by the fossil fuel industry.”

Lanier believes that to streamline this process, there needs to be a complete exit from the fossil fuel industry and the promises, deals and agreements made by countries need to be binding.

Climate campaigners have long criticized the “polluting influence” of the fossil fuel industry in the COP process, and condemned the choice of Sultan al-Jaber, owner of the UAE’s national oil company, to lead the negotiations. “Beyond Satire”,

The COP28 Presidency has argued that an integrated approach that includes fossil fuel Firms need.

But the concerns of campaigners and climate groups may prove true as just days before the talks begin, the climate summit has been hit by controversy over fossil fuel impacts.

According to documents obtained by independent journalists at the Center for Climate Reporting Viewed by BBC, the United Arab Emirates planned to use its role as host to strike oil and gas deals. Leaked briefing documents reveal plans to discuss fossil fuel deals with 15 countries.

Greenpeace international policy coordinator Kaisa Kosonen says, if the allegations are true, it is “completely unacceptable and a real scandal”.

“Climate summit leaders should focus on objectively advancing climate solutions, not on backroom deals that are fueling the crisis.”

Kosonen says such conflicts of interest were feared when an oil company CEO was appointed to the position. Amnesty International has again appealed to Al Jaber to step down from his role at ADNOC if he is to lead a successful summit.

The only way to bring back credibility and make this COP the one the world has been waiting for is through action, says the Greenpeace international policy coordinator.

“This means building a global agreement for just and equitable phase out All fossil fuels will be phased out, in line with the science, and polluters will have to pay for the harm and damage they cause to communities.

