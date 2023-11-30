From motion sickness to eye strain, electronic devices can have a serious impact on our health. How do we stop them?

Do you use screens often and have red eyes, nausea or a throbbing headache? If this sounds familiar, you may be suffering from something called “cybersickness.”

As well as these early signs, there is a wide range of conditions that are known to be induced by heavy daily screen time. However, feeling nauseous or nauseous are the primary symptoms of cybersickness, which is a type of motion sickness.

In reality, what you are experiencing is a conflict between different parts of your body and how they are interacting with their surroundings together; Typically, this happens when the eyes perceive one thing – for example, movement on the screen – and the rest of your body perceives something else, i.e. the stillness of your situation.

“The more widespread term is vision-induced motion sickness (VIMS),” John Golding, professor of applied psychology at the University of Westminster in the UK, told Euronews Next.

Cybersickness occurs with most immersive technologies such as virtual reality (VR), but Golding said reports of people experiencing it can be traced back to the first films screened by cinema’s early pioneers, the Lumière brothers, at the turn of the twentieth century .

In the same way that not everyone will be affected by traveling by car, some people are more sensitive than others when it comes to VIMS.

“People who are prone to migraines are more susceptible, as well as people who suffer from conditions that affect the vestibular system, which is a part of the inner ear that controls balance, spatial awareness and Affects eye alertness.

So, given the widespread use of screens in most people’s daily lives, how do we avoid or deal with the effects of cybersickness?

dealing with symptoms

To reduce VIMS, one option is to simply stand still, says Golding, but if that’s not possible, some techniques proven effective on classical motion sickness may help.

“You can try controlled breathing techniques. It’s free. It has no side effects,” Golding said, adding that studies have shown that alone, it is half as effective as standard anti-motion sickness medications.

Plus, when it comes to the undesirable side effects of screens, taking breaks and exercising moderation appears to be the key to protecting your health.

“Screen time affects all aspects of daily life, regardless of your age. So physiologically, your sleep time is reduced and often of poor quality,” Dr. Sylvie Dieu Osika, a pediatrician at Jean Verdier Hospital in Bondy, France, told Euronews Next.

Many cognitive functions are affected by disrupted sleep.

Additionally, especially for children, who are more susceptible to symptoms, it is important to set a healthy example in terms of screen time management.

“Parents should be available to the child, so he or she is not distracted by screens,” Osika said. He said it is important to set rules early in life.

“Children under 6 have everything to learn and no app or audiovisual program at this age is educational – despite what the tech industry would have us believe.”

Over the past few years, experts have coined the term “technoreference” to define how electronic devices are impacting our interpersonal relationships, whether romantic or with friends and family, on a daily basis.

So, how do you know if technoreference is taking up too much space?

“A general principle for assessing excessive screen use is to accompany a steady increase in screen time with a decrease in activities other than screen time,” Osika said.

“When you stop playing sports, music or going out, when you see friends and/or family less and less […]You need to be concerned and take action,” she said.

20-20-20 rule

When it comes to more benign side effects like eye strain, a condition that can cause symptoms like blurred vision, headaches, and dry eyes, it’s also beneficial to take a break.

For example, the 20-20-20 rule is a simple way to help prevent this.

For every 20 minutes you spend looking at your screen, take a 20-second break and look at something that is at least 20 feet – or about 6 meters – away from you.

This will help relax your eye muscles and reduce eye strain, found a 2022 study published by a team from Aston University in Britain in collaboration with the University of Valencia in Spain.

The researchers used special software on laptops used by 29 participants that tracked their gaze direction every few seconds using a built-in camera. After 20 minutes, the participant was asked to rest for 20 seconds.

Measured over the course of two weeks, the team was able to determine that the 20-20-20 method resulted in reduced dryness, sensitivity, and discomfort in the eyes.

“It is easy for others to replicate this effect [of the software used] By setting a timer on your phone, or downloading a reminder app,” James Wolfsohn, professor of optometry at Aston University, who led the research, said in a statement when the study was published.

“This is a simple way to remind yourself to take regular breaks for the well-being of your eyes”.

According to specialized media, other advice includes keeping your computer screen clean, keeping it at a distance of no more than 60 cm from your eyes and not having very bright lights to avoid strong contrast with the rest of the room. healthline,

