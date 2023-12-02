Do you think you can spot a fake AI-generated news story? Take this quiz to find out



FreshSplash/Getty Images

You see a news story on the Internet titled “Revolutionary Breakthrough Claims AI Can Now Accurately Predict Weather 2 Months In Advance.” it looks interesting. but it’s true? Hmm, not necessary.

Figuring out which information you find online is real versus fake has always been challenging. But AI has made this a much more complicated task. A recent survey conducted by cybersecurity provider Netscope found that many people were unable to distinguish between real news and news generated by AI.

Also: 6 AI tools to supercharge your work and everyday life

As a test, Netscope showed a fake AI news story to 1,000 people in the US and 500 people in the UK alongside the real one. About 84% of people in Britain claimed they were skilled at identifying a fake story, yet only half of them chose the fake story as the real one. And in the US, 88% were confident they could spot a fake story, but 44% of them thought the AI-generated story was legitimate.

To see how you would perform in spotting a fake AI story versus the real one, Netscope invites you to take its Fake News Quiz. Here you are presented with 12 different stories and challenged to guess whether you think each of them is fake or legitimate.

People surveyed by Netscope said they use social media and are interested in news. Asked to indicate their most trusted service for news stories, most named newspapers and tabloids. But video-based platforms like TikTok and Snapchat came in second place.

As part of its research, Netscope also looked at the most widespread fake news stories and photos of 2023 based on social views, engagement and other factors to determine their impact. The top item was an image of Pope Francis wearing an oversized white puffer coat. Although the photo was fake, it received over 20 million views on social media and was highlighted by over 300 media publications.

Another AI-generated object that attracted attention was an image of Donald Trump arrested in Washington DC last March. Although Trump has found himself in trouble with the law on several occasions, this image was created using the AI ​​image generator MidJourney. Although it was fake, the photo received over 10 million views on Twitter (now X) and was covered by 671 news publications.

Also: How to Get a Perfect Face Swap Using Midjourney AI

These fake photos show how easy it can be to fool people with misleading images. Using tools like MidJourney and DALL-E, virtually anyone can create an image so realistic that it can deceive not only the average person, but also news publishers and professionals who would otherwise be more discerning. Will be.

And now more AI tools are capable of creating fake videos. Some of the fake ones highlighted by Netscope for 2023 include Hillary Clinton endorsing Republican Ron DeSantis for president and Elon Musk touting the benefits of consuming cannabis.

Once a fake news story or photo is disseminated online, it may take some time to identify it as fake. On average, it took about six days to identify and refute most such objects. But an AI-edited video of Bill Gates concluding an interview with ABC News journalist Sarah Ferguson asking questions about his involvement in COVID-19 vaccine distribution took 15 weeks to be labeled a fake. It took days.

Also: Elections 2024: How AI will fool voters if we do nothing now

To help people better spot real vs. fake, Netscope offers the following tips and tricks:

for news stories

Try and find the original source of the story, If you see a story making unusual or outlandish claims, check the source. You may be able to find out where it originated by scanning social media. If it is an image, run a reverse image search using Google reverse image search, TinEye or Yandex.

For image-based stories

Enlarge the image to check for errors , Enlarging the image may reveal details that are either inaccurate or of poor quality, indicating possible AI involvement.

, Enlarging the image may reveal details that are either inaccurate or of poor quality, indicating possible AI involvement. Check image proportions , AI-generated images often make mistakes in the proportions of hands, fingers, teeth, ears, glasses, and other body parts and objects.

, AI-generated images often make mistakes in the proportions of hands, fingers, teeth, ears, glasses, and other body parts and objects. background check , With fake or altered images, backgrounds are often skewed, duplicated, or otherwise lacking in detail.

, With fake or altered images, backgrounds are often skewed, duplicated, or otherwise lacking in detail. check for flaws , In AI images, features that are usually detailed or even rough are often smooth and perfect. The skin, hair, teeth and face often look too flawless to be real.

, In AI images, features that are usually detailed or even rough are often smooth and perfect. The skin, hair, teeth and face often look too flawless to be real. scan details, Discrepancies in images can often point to AI forgery. The person’s eye color may not match in different images or the pattern may change from one image to the next.

For video-based stories

check video size , Videos that are smaller and lower resolution than necessary are sometimes a sign of AI generation.

, Videos that are smaller and lower resolution than necessary are sometimes a sign of AI generation. View any subtitle , In fake videos, subtitles are often placed to cover faces to make it more difficult to see if the audio does not match the lip movements.

, In fake videos, subtitles are often placed to cover faces to make it more difficult to see if the audio does not match the lip movements. Check wrong shape of lips, The incorrect shape of the lips is another sign of AI manipulation, especially if the cropped area appears near the middle of the mouth.

Source: www.zdnet.com