Do you think the long-term prospects of the Five Below (Five) are promising?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Global SMID Company Growth Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. The fund delivered -6.59% gross and -6.64% net fee returns, compared to -3.55% return for the MSCI ACWI SMID Capitalization Index. The fund performed poorly in the quarter due to negative security selection. Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

Pollen Global SMID Company Growth Strategy Five Below, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter (NASDAQ:FIVE) made the following comments:

“Discount Retailer Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) reported a quarter that was in line with expectations but lowered its outlook for the next quarter, hit by more “shrinkage” (inventory theft) than usual. We discussed the topic of shrinkage with management, who is implementing measures to mitigate it, and the impact on margins. We believe these issues are manageable and the company’s long-term prospects remain promising.”

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. Five Below, Inc. was among 30 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter, according to our database. (NASDAQ:FIVE), up from 37 last quarter.

We covered Five Below, Inc. in another article. (NASDAQ:FIVE) and share TimesSquare Capital US Mid Cap Growth Strategy’s views on the company. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

