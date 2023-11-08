Do you think scam calls are bad now? Experts warn that increasing use of AI will make the problem worse

TORONTO – Generative artificial intelligence is expected to drastically change the way phone scammers target potential victims, including the ability to tailor their attacks to specific recipients.

That was the result of a keynote presentation by representatives of Seattle-based Hiya, a company that specializes in detecting spam phone calls, on the final day of the Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto on Wednesday.

Jonathan Nelson, Hiya’s director of product management, said Canadian telecommunications companies and their customers should be wary of a potential influx of calls that use AI to fool the recipient.

“This is a problem that continues to grow. We haven’t found a solution yet,” Nelson said.

“The big development now is generative AI. We should expect quite a big change in the scam ecosystem and the way scam calls are made over the next few years. It’s going to be incredibly fast.”

Nelson said scammers have “an incredible arsenal of tools.”

Potential uses of AI in phone scams include speech enhancement to remove the scammer’s accent, automation to replace the human scammer’s role with a sharp robot, and technology that can often alter spam call scripts, making them easier for recipients to understand. Is made less recognizable.

Nelson also warned of voice cloning technology being paired with automation to mimic humans, making them sound too similar to a specific person the call recipient knows.

“What’s particularly scary about this is that it opens the door to serial attacks,” he said.

“It’s quite simple. They just do their research beforehand. If they’re doing audio cloning, they just collect audio samples – which are now easily available on social media – and clone the voice and then Let’s spoof the phone call.”

Cases of alleged fraud seem to be increasing in Canada. According to the National Police Service, there were more than 32,000 reports of fraud to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center as of June 30 this year, with $283.5 million lost to fraud in that time.

The anti-fraud center expects that figure to exceed $600 million by the end of 2023, on top of the $531 million in fraud-related losses reported last year and 2021’s total of $380 million. The service estimates that only 30 to 50 percent of actual fraud cases are reported to it each year.

Meanwhile, Hiya’s research shows that Canadians received an average of four or five spam calls per month last quarter, almost double the per capita rate in the US.

Patrick Boudreau, head of identity management and fraud for TransUnion Canada, said there has also been an increase in fraud targeting the telecommunications sector.

A study by the company found a 340 percent increase in suspected digital fraud attempts involving the telecommunications industry from 2019 to 2022, Boudreau said during a separate presentation at the conference on Wednesday.

He said most Canadians will be familiar with attempts by scammers to access their personal information by posing as their bank or telecommunications provider, although “fraud also works the other way around.” Boudreau said scammers are also calling telecom companies’ call centers posing as their customers.

In those cases, a common tactic involves providing incorrect personal details, prompting the scammer to correct them by telling the customer service agent the actual information not on file.

“If you make 10, 15, 20 calls a day, you’ll get an agent who just thinks it’s low risk,” he said. “‘I’m going to give this information because the customer asked for it. That’s the customer – they’re calling me.’”

Boudreau said this highlights the need for telecommunications providers to maintain strong security to protect customers’ confidential information from being stolen.

“Unfortunately, fraudsters never get away with it,” he said.

“They’re like water, they just follow the path of least resistance.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

Sammy Hoods, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com