Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Large Cap Equity Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the fund’s Institutional class returned -1.74% compared to a -3.15% return for the Russell 1000 index. The fund’s Institutional class has returned +17.04% year to date, compared to the benchmark’s +13.01% return. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2023 investor letter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California. On November 10, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $134.06 per share. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) had a one-month return of -3.26%, and its shares gained 38.59% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.668 trillion.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund made the following comments about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“As far as other quarterly contributors are concerned, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms, Inc., (META) added to their exceptional year-to-date returns. Meta Platform and Alphabet were the real standouts year-to-date. After steep declines in 2022, both stocks have rebounded sharply due to a combination of solid fundamentals, disciplined operating execution and improved sentiment. Despite tremendous leverage and attention, we feel both Alphabet and Meta are undervalued.”

Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) ranks sixth on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was in 152 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter, up from 155 the previous quarter.

In another article we discussed Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and shared a list of the best edge computing stocks to buy. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com