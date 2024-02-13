Do you really want to help children and families? Tax Corporation.

Bipartisan tax policy successes are rare in Washington these days. So when the Senate is considering a bipartisan tax bill to invest in the 16 million children from low-income families eligible for the Child Tax Credit (CTC), many hesitate to question what’s offered in return. Going: A series of tax breaks for the country’s largest corporations. However, history shows that cutting taxes for the country’s most powerful corporations in exchange for child investment has real costs. Although the deep benefits of improving CTC may be worth it, the deal is not a “win-win.”

A simple but effective way to examine any tax deal is to ask who benefits from it. This deal will undoubtedly directly benefit millions of children and their families through the increase in CTC. Raising children in America is expensive. Often, families, especially those with low incomes, face impossible compromises between putting food on their table, paying rent, and paying for child care. An extended CTC will provide modest but meaningful financial relief to children and their families. In the first year alone, the proposed expanded CTC could lift an estimated 400,000 children above the poverty line. And importantly, the benefits of CTC are not limited to families with children. Reducing child poverty not only makes economic sense, but recent research also shows that we all benefit positively from the long-term economic and fiscal returns of investing in the next generation.

However, the other side of this proposed tax deal – namely extending certain specific corporate tax provisions imposed by the Trump tax cuts – would undoubtedly and almost exclusively benefit a small portion of the most profitable corporations and their shareholders.

In theory, expanding companies’ ability to sharply cut capital expenditures and interest payments, and cut research spending, is supposed to encourage more investment and more innovation – the building blocks of economic prosperity. Yet, today’s real economy is not a theoretical exercise. The reality about corporate America today is that the top 10 percent of public American corporations now capture 92 percent of pre-tax profits, up from 73 percent in the early 1970s. In contrast, small and most medium-sized public businesses operate at losses, and therefore pay no federal income taxes.

This is the main reason why only the most profitable corporations and their shareholders benefit from central trade provisions in deals related to investment decisions and research costs. Allowing corporations to incur research and investment costs primarily benefits corporations that already have a lot of income. This doesn’t benefit the most innovative, path-breaking startups who don’t have enough profits to break even on the expense in the early years. More broadly, corporate leaders respond much less to the ability to immediately spend on investment decisions than in the past, and there is no evidence that spending increases capital investment, especially if made retroactively. . Loosening the deduction limit for interest payments encourages businesses to go deeper into debt, making them vulnerable to economic shocks and private equity takeovers.

In contrast to the nearly universal benefits of reforming the child tax credit, the corporate tax provisions of this deal look like targeted relief to the most profitable corporations and wealthiest shareholders who need it the least.

Perhaps this huge disparity over who benefits from this tax deal is just the cost of making sausage in 2024. But the history of taxing business in America shows that truly transformative investments in the well-being of children and families will not come from triangulating the bottom line. The common denominator of corporate tax cuts. Instead, we need to step back to reimagine. For What And For Whom Corporate income tax exists.

Over the past half century, American corporate tax debates have fallen into a familiar pattern. One side argues that corporate taxation provides the revenue base needed to invest in programs that help children and families. The other side believes – this turns out to be wrong – that taxing corporate income takes money away from investment, and so cutting corporate taxes will reduce economic growth, job creation and thus the well-being of families themselves and their children. The ability to take care of will increase. The supremacy of this “cut-to-grow” mentality has blinded us to a more holistic and historically based approach to taxing corporations that could actively help grow the economy for all.

From the early 20th century until the 1960s, the dominant narrative on corporate tax reform was that it should be imposed to raise revenues and structure markets in ways that provide a level playing field for all economic actors. Thus, for much of this history, the federal corporate tax was imposed at much steeper, more gradual rates than today’s flat rate of 21 percent and was designed to ensure that wealthy shareholders avoided taxation. Can’t and can’t accumulate capital and political power at the expense of others. Of American families and their children.

This changed in the 1970s and 1980s, when the “cut-to-grow” mythos took root in tax policymaking, resulting in dramatic economic returns to businesses and the wealthy, while funding public-interest programs and services. The government’s ability to deliver was curtailed. On which low income families depend. The “death by a thousand deductions” corporate tax policy of the last four decades also helped give rise to the major, existing ‘superstar’ corporations we all know today. In turn, the concentration of economic control in a few hundred corporations meant that working families had to put up with higher prices, inferior products, lower wages, less innovation, and compromised productivity and supply chains.

Ultimately, when the benefits of the economy are widely shared, children do well and everyone has the chance to succeed. The child tax credit debated this week is clearly beneficial. But we would do well to rethink how we came to be in a political environment that trades child welfare policy for big business interests. Given the possibility of more comprehensive tax reform in 2025, when most of the remaining Trump tax cuts expire, we need to learn from the past to leverage the corporate tax as a tool to provide aid, raise revenues, and rebalance power. should learn. The economy favors consumers and working families.

Nico Luciani, Emily DeVito and Reuven Avi-Yona are researchers of corporate power and authors at the new Roosevelt Institute. Report on Taxation and Child Welfare,

