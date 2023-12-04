Do you really need shiny new technology for Christmas? The answer is no'

About a decade ago, each new device had huge improvements over the one before – from processing power that made them faster to longer battery life. But for the last few years, these updates have become increasingly secondary.

This means that many appliances now need to be treated as appliances, similar to a fridge, washing machine or TV – bought for the long term and used until they need to be replaced, rather than That routine is discarded for something new and shiny.

phones

The new iPhone 15… but is it worth spending nearly £800 on? Photograph: Eli Song/Reuters

The launch of the iPhone in 2007 ushered in the modern era of touch-screen phones. Rapid advances in the chips that power them, and the data networks that connect them, created new models every year for those who could afford them.

But while the average phone has still seen advancements, such as folding screens and units that can be easily repaired by the user, they remain “good enough,” offering little in the way of significant performance leaps since 2019. Have reached the position. This means consumers will often struggle to see how any advance is worth the new purchase.

Most phones have at least 128GB of storage — enough for most users — chips that stay fast for long periods of time, and cellular connectivity that hasn’t really advanced much.

Cameras are still the hottest battleground between high-end manufacturers. The last big leap forward was the impressive periscope lens that enabled longer optical zoom on the Huawei P30 Pro in 2019. This has been refined by others, allowing an incredible 10x optical zoom on recent Samsung phones. Now practically any modern phone takes good photos.

This means upgrading to a new one every year isn’t worth it, even for tech buffs. The average user keeps a phone for four years, but the hardware is usually capable of lasting at least six years or more. Even when the battery wears out, it can usually be replaced.

Although you shouldn’t use a phone that no longer receives security updates, progress is being made slowly here too, with up to 10 years of software support promised by the best in the business, such as Fairphone.

smart watches

They may be one of the newest categories of gadgets, but they have also reached the stage where each new version offers minimal benefits.

The Apple Watch is a classic example of this. Recently the watch has been given a chip that speeds it up – for the first time in three years. This is the case with Samsung’s popular Galaxy watches and even Garmin’s long line of sports watches.

The last big leap forward was the inclusion of an electrocardiogram (ECG) for heart rhythm monitoring, first seen in the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 a year later.

Since then, most updates have been refinements, or small additions, with larger upgrades made through software that are also available for older models.

This makes software support the most important reason for a consumer to upgrade, along with battery drain or screen damage.

pills

Tablet computers have long been an offshoot of the smartphone industry, typically using similar chips and technology but packed with larger format screens.

But they hit maturity even faster than phones, largely because the things most people do with them — like watching videos or browsing — have become less taxing for modern chips, while streaming has Storage has been increased further.

As a result, a tablet made in 2014 is still perfectly capable of playing Netflix, browsing ObserverOr viewing vacation photos if the software allows.

But all is not equal in the tablet world, with some manufacturers providing software support for only two or three years from release, while Apple, Samsung and Google provide at least five for modern devices.

laptop

Computers have been one of the longest-running pieces of technology for the last 15 years, with the rate of progress for PC chips being much slower than mobile ones.

Typical up-to-date laptops and desktop PCs can expect at least 10 years of software support from Microsoft with Windows or Apple with macOS.

Typically, this means updates that add features and design changes for five to seven years, followed by security-only updates for a longer period of time. With modern chips, SSD (solid state) storage, and USB-C ports, there is little benefit in upgrading.

There have been two recent exceptions. Microsoft’s jump from Windows 10 to 11 in 2021 left some relatively modern PCs out, leaving them stuck on Windows 10. It will reach its end of life in October 2025, when it will no longer receive significant security updates.

Apple’s switch from Intel to its own brand chips in 2020 has the potential to overtake even Intel Macs.

headphones

While Bluetooth earbuds have improved rapidly over the past five years, many wired headphones have remained largely unchanged for a decade or more.

The progress of Bose, Sony and others to the top of the Bluetooth market began to wane about eight years ago. A set of Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones purchased in 2016 offer almost the same level of noise cancellation as their recently released class-leading QuietComfort Ultra model.

And while wired headphones were hit by the removal of the 3.5mm socket from phones, that too can be overcome with the right adapter.

The latest technology reaching its peak is active noise cancellation. While the best in the business certainly block out much outside sound, the technology is now so affordable and effective that almost any noise-canceling headphone or earbud can help silence the outside world.

