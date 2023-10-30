H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA), may not be a large cap stock, but its share price has seen significant fluctuations during recent months on XTRA, rising to a high of €5.34 and fell to a low of €4.79. Some share price movements may provide investors with a better opportunity to enter the stock and potentially purchase it at a lower price. The question to answer is whether H&R GmbH KGaA’s current trading price of €4.85 reflects the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with a buying opportunity? Let’s take a look at H&R GmbH KGaA’s outlook and value based on the latest financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is H&R GmbH KGaA worth?

According to my price multiple model, which compares between the company’s price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock seems reasonably priced. I used the price-to-earnings ratio in this example because there is not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.8x is currently trading in line with its industry peers’ ratio, meaning that if you buy H&R GmbH KGaA today, you’ll be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy at a lower price in the future? Since the share price of H&R GmbH KGaA is quite volatile, we could potentially see it fall (or rise) in the future, giving us another opportunity to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator of how much a stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will H&R GmbH KGaA generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider a company’s prospects before purchasing its shares. Although value investors would argue that it is the intrinsic value relative to the price that matters most, a more attractive investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with relatively low profit growth expected over the next few years of 7.8%, growth does not seem like a significant driver for a buy decision for H&R GmbH KGaA, at least in the short term.

What does it mean to you

Are you a shareholder? It seems as if the market has already priced in 2HRA’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry value multiples. However, there are other important factors that we have not considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 2HRA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company if its price drops below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you are tracking 2HRA, now may not be the optimal time to buy, as it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it is worth diving deeper into other factors to take advantage of the next price drop.

