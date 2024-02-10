Do you know how much you have saved for retirement? 1 in 4 Americans doesn’t do this.

Quick, how much have you saved for retirement? If you have a ballpark figure in mind, hip, hip, hooray!

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans don’t know how much money they have in their retirement accounts, according to a new report from the TIAA Institute.

This finding is surprising because knowing what you have set aside in retirement accounts today has a direct impact on everything else: how much you’re saving, what you invest, when you can retire. , and how you will live in your golden years.

TIAA found that nearly 3 in 10 Black Americans and 4 in 10 Latino Americans who are not yet retired don’t know where their savings are.

“People know retirement is important, but they’re not paying enough attention,” Surya Kolluri, head of the TIAA Institute, told Yahoo Finance. “Maybe they think the future is too far to worry about. Maybe they’re too distracted by day-to-day events, with more pressing matters at work and home. Maybe they think They’re saving enough for their employers to contribute, and that’s all it will take.”

Read more: Retirement Planning: A Step-by-Step Guide

Or perhaps they don’t know how many years they have left ahead of them. He said a lack of longevity literacy – knowing how long you are likely to live – can prevent people from paying attention to how much they are saving.

While nearly two-thirds of Americans have at least some money invested in retirement accounts such as 401(k)s, traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), Roth IRAs, and pensions, less than half of those who have are not yet retired. Has happened. According to the TIAA report, most are “very” or “somewhat” confident that they will retire when they plan; 15% do not plan to retire at all. The research was based on a national survey of 1,684 adults ages 22 to 75. Based on representative sample.

Well, if you don’t know how much money you’re investing, how can you feel confident that you’ll be able to retire in your time frame and live happily ever after?

Move towards saving 15% of income per year

Even if you’re years away from retiring, understanding where you stand financially helps you calculate what percentage of your salary you need to spend right now and whether you need to increase your savings rate. Needed.

Roger Young, senior financial planner and certified financial planner at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore, tells Yahoo Finance that saving 15% of income per year (including employer contributions) is a reasonable savings level for many people. At the age of 25, one can start saving 6% and at the age of 30, one can increase the savings by one percent every year to reach 15%, he said.

Knowing what you have accumulated so far impacts your choices about how to invest your retirement funds now. For example, depending on your age and risk tolerance, you can increase the portion of equity in your account to potentially achieve higher returns over time.

The size of your balance also impacts how long you’ll need to stay on the job full-time, or if you’ll want to continue working in some way after you retire from your primary employer.

Read more: What is the retirement age for Social Security, 401(k), and IRA withdrawals?

Account balance ‘decreased’

Even those who can estimate savings have low account balances: Half have less than $250,000 saved, according to TIAA research. What’s also troubling is that 1 in 8 Americans say they don’t know how they will fund retirement.

Talk about crying, uncle. “Many pre-retirees and retirees fear running out of savings in retirement — and given their low savings rates, many are actually worried about retirement,” said Katherine Collinson, CEO and president of the Transamerica Institute and the nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. I’m at risk.” Yahoo Finance.

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans have no idea how much money they have in their retirement accounts, according to a new report from the TIAA Institute. (Getty Creative) (Tommaso79 via Getty Images)

Most people don’t have a solid understanding of their financial situation, Collinson said. According to a recent TCRS report, less than 1 in 4 have a financial strategy for retirement in the form of a written plan.

“Many are taking an ostrich approach, which could lead to unwanted surprises and even greater challenges in the future,” he said.

So how much should you save? In general, you should aim to save 10 times your pre-retirement income by the time you reach age 67, according to Fidelity. Let’s say, someone with a $100,000 salary should save $1 million by the time they retire. To break even, Fidelity recommends that by age 30, you have the equivalent of one year’s salary in savings. By age 40, 3 times your income. By age 50, 6 times your income, and by age 60, 8 times your income.

“The main thing is that people are not paying attention, and that’s a big reason why our country is facing a retirement crisis,” Kolluri said.

This is surprising. It’s not that people don’t look at their retirement account statements. Most people I know do this.

“People are unaware of their retirement savings because they don’t understand what it means for their retirement,” Steve Parrish, assistant professor of advance planning and co-director of the American College Center for Retirement Income, told Yahoo Finance.

“They see a number, but they don’t retain it because it doesn’t tell them anything. The value of a 401(k) statement will vary daily, so why bother? It doesn’t answer the question of what they “The age at which they can retire and the amount of income they will receive.”

“The main thing is that people are not paying attention and that is a big reason why our country is facing a retirement crisis,” says one expert. (Getty Creative) (DNY59 via Getty Images)

Check periodically and use all available data

The federal government is attempting to do something about this common lack of understanding. Social Security benefit statements have recently been revised to show the estimated income a participant would receive if they applied for benefits at age 62, 63, and so on until age 70.

Employers that offer 401(k)s and other defined contribution retirement accounts are now required by law to include two examples of converting a participant’s account balance into the equivalent of lifetime income – a single life annuity. as (for the participant only) and second as a qualified joint and survivor annuity (for the participant and spouse) – at least annually.

“These statements are trying to tell Americans what their Social Security and employer plans can pay them as income in retirement,” Parrish said.

The goal isn’t to pay attention to the daily ups and downs of your account — saving for retirement is a long game. The point is to keep you informed about your situation so you can make adjustments as needed.

“These statements are trying to tell Americans what their Social Security and employer plans can pay them as income in retirement,” Parrish said. “People are looking at it periodically or at least once a year. If you’re lagging behind, you can take action and get ahead.”

Kerry Hannon is a senior columnist at Yahoo Finance. She is a career and retirement strategist, and the author of 14 books, including “In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in the New World of Work” and “Never be too old to be rich.” follow him on x @kerryhannon,

Click here for the latest personal finance news that will help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com