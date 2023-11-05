Do you have unclaimed funds from SMUD? Check if your name is on the list

Updated: 12:06pm PDT November 4, 2023

You may have cash waiting to be claimed from SMUD.

SMUD released a list of uncashed checks for the time period October 1, 2019, and September 30, 2020.

Some checks cost around $20, but others cost thousands. They cover individuals and businesses.

We spoke to one woman on the list who may have a check for $1,500 waiting in the wings. The money that went missing after her father's hit-and-run death has a special meaning.

You can call 916-732-7440 to make a claim. You must provide the claimant’s name, address, telephone number and the relevant time period.

Claims can also be mailed to:

Sacramento Municipal Utility District unclaimed funds

6201 S Street, Mail Stop B352

Sacramento, CA 95817-1818

Claims must be made by 5pm on December 18, otherwise SMUD will get to keep the money. Click here to view the list on SMUD’s website. We’ve also included a searchable version below.

Source: www.kcra.com