A new study of heterosexual couples living together around the world found that partners may be more likely to have high blood pressure. go figure.

Among 20 to 47 percent of married or partnered couples living in the same household who were middle-aged or older, both partners had high blood pressure, according to research published Wednesday. Journal of the American Heart Association,

Multinational studies were conducted in the US, England, China and India.

“Many people know that high blood pressure is common in middle-aged and older adults, yet we were surprised to find that among many older couples in the US, England, China and India, both husband and wife had high blood pressure, ” Senior author Chihua Li is a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Michigan in the US, said in a statement,

For example, in the US, more than 35 percent of couples aged 50 or older both had high blood pressure.

The study included 3,989 American couples, 1,086 English couples, 6,514 Chinese couples and 22,389 Indian couples.

High blood pressure is more common in the US and UK

In England the prevalence of having high blood pressure in both partners was 47 percent. In America it was 38 percent, while in China it was 21 percent and in India 20 percent.

In China, wives whose husbands had high blood pressure were also 26 percent more likely to have it than women married to people without high blood pressure.

In India, wives whose husbands had high blood pressure were 19 percent more likely to also have it, while in the US and England, the chances were 9 percent higher. There were similar organizations for husbands also.

“High blood pressure is more common in the US and England than in China and India, however, the association between joint blood pressure status was stronger in China and India than in the US and England,” said Peiyi Lu, a post-doctoral fellow. in epidemiology at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, it said in a statement.

“One reason may be cultural. In China and India, there is a strong belief in living together as a family, so couples can influence each other’s health more.

Limitations of the study included that it only included one blood pressure measurement for participants and that it only looked at heterosexual couples.

The authors said this study shows the potential of couple-based treatment of hypertension.

According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, 22 percent of people in member states have high blood pressure.

Studies have shown that high blood pressure is one of the most important risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack, heart failure, and stroke.

