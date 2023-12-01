Do you have excess belly fat? It’s possible to completely eliminate the risk of cardiovascular diseases
Researchers have good news for those at greatest risk of such diseases.
Cardiovascular diseases are the second most
common cause of death in Norway after cancer. If you carry too many kilos on
your body, you have a much higher risk of these diseases.
However, the distribution of fat on the body also plays a crucial role.
“We know that it is particularly abdominal fat that increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” Ulf Ekelund says. He is a professor at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences.
He has participated in a large, new, international study. There, researchers were interested in finding out if it is possible to completely remove the risk of cardiovascular diseases for those who have too much of the dangerous fat around their waist.
You have abdominal obesity if you, as a woman, have a waist measurement of over 88 centimetres and over 102 centimetres as a man.
Making a greater effort can be
beneficial
The study shows that there is especially
one type of activity that is much more effective in reducing illness than what
researchers have previously concluded.
Those who engaged in slightly more
demanding physical activities for 30 to 35 minutes during the week completely
eliminated the risk of illness and mortality from cardiovascular diseases.
These activities include things like easy
jogging, or more vigorous swimming and cycling. The intensity should be such
that you become sweaty and slightly out of breath.
In contrast, to achieve similar health
benefits, individuals needed to engage in up to 500 minutes per week of
moderate physical activities, like brisk walking.
Deviates from the recommendations
Ekelund himself participated in creating
the latest recommendations for physical activity for the World Health
Organization (WHO), which came in 2020.
Then, the recommendation was that adults
should engage in moderate physical activity for 150 to 300 minutes a week or 75
to 150 minutes of intense physical activity a week to maintain good health.
“In this new study, we see that we get
significantly more in return for vigorous intensity compared to moderate
intensity than what the WHO recommendations suggest,” Ekelund says.
A large research project
Researchers used data from the UK Biobank.
This is a large and long-term British research project with data from a total
of 500,000 people.
Nearly 71,000 people have participated in
this study. They were on average around 61.5 years old. All of them wore a
wristband during a period of time that measured all their activity throughout
the day.
Participants were followed for nearly seven
years in order for the researchers to register illnesses they contracted during
the period.
Increased risk even for the slim
High blood pressure is the biggest risk
factor for developing cardiovascular diseases. If you have high blood pressure,
you can effectively lower it through physical activity.
Ulf Ekelund thinks it is important to point
out that all physical activity has significance in reducing the risk of
cardiovascular diseases for everyone.
“In
this study, we saw that even those who were slim had an increased risk of these
diseases if they moved little during the week,” he says.
Confirmed by other studies
There are also other studies suggesting
that if we engage in physical activities with a slightly higher intensity, we
don’t need as much exercise.
A study from
earlier this year shows that just three minutes of activity that slightly
raises the heart rate can significantly reduce the risk of early death. It
helps to just walk up the stairs quickly instead of taking the elevator or
picking up your pace when walking to the store.
The data for this study also came from UK
Biobank.
A selected group
Even though there are many participants in
the studies from this biobank, it is important to repeat these findings in more
studies, Ekelund believes.
Even though more than 500,000 people are part
of the UK Biobank, it’s less than ten per cent of all those asked to participate
in biobanks. Therefore, it is a selected group that participates, the
researcher explains.
“However, as there is a wide variation in
physical activity and other lifestyle factors in the study, there is reason to
believe that our findings are valid,” he says.
Reference:
Sanchez-Lastra et.al.: Joint associations of device-measured physical activity and abdominal obesity with incident cardiovascular disease: a prospective cohort study. British Journal of Sports Medicine, 2023.
Translated by Alette Bjordal Gjellesvik
Read
the Norwegian version of this article on forskning.no