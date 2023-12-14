Do you have a good idea for an AI startup? OpenAI wants to give you $1 million

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

ChatGPIT-maker OpenAI is opening the door to potential startup founders – even those who have no prior AI experience or who don’t even use OpenAI products and services – with a $1 million funding boost from their startup and To apply to receive special informational and educational resources. Funds in exchange for participation in a six-week long program, a maximum of six hours per week.

Last night, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and CTO/former interim CEO Mira Muratti announced the social platform

The program, the second iteration of its kind from the OpenAI Startup Fund following Converge’s inaugural session, which launched a year earlier in December 2022, invites potential AI founder applicants from around the world to apply with only minimal information about themselves. and their ideas on OpenAI’s website for obtaining funding, as well as coaching and expertise to guide the formation and growth of their companies.

After the application window closes, OpenAI’s Startup Fund will ultimately select between 10 and 15 different companies for funding, each worth $1 million. Although this is not as important at a time when most startups announce seed rounds worth crores, it is definitely extremely helpful for those in the pre-seed and early stages of their idea and company building journey.

how to apply

Even if you haven’t written a single line of code or raised a single dollar and your idea is still largely in your mind, OpenAI wants to hear from you, according to its online application form.

Applicants simply need to provide their name, a one-line description of their company, links to the founder applicants’ social profiles, and a link to a 30-second long video presenting the idea.

Importantly, OpenAI is also not mandating that applicants use OpenAI’s application programming interfaces (APIs) for its hit products GPT-3.5/4, ChatGPT Plus/Enterprise, Codex, DALL-E, Commit to using.

In fact, on the Converge 2 announcement webpage, OpenAI specifically addresses this question as part of the FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions), asking “Can my current or future product be built on top of OpenAI’s API? Need to make?” And answered, “No.” This program is for anyone building (or wanting to build) cutting-edge AI models.

The application window is now open till January 26, 2024. Simply fill the online form here.

What does Converge 2 offer potential startup founders

The program itself will run from March 11 to April 19, 2024. While the commitment is set at 4-6 hours per week, it can be done remotely, with only the first and last weeks of the program structured as in-person programs. San Francisco, travel costs are covered by OpenAI.

The intermediate weeks provide flexibility for remote participation, although in-person attendance is highly recommended.

The six-week program is structured to provide a learning and development experience. Participants will attend technical talks, office hours and social events. They will also have the opportunity to interact with leading AI practitioners and startup founders and gain insight into the most important opportunities and challenges of AI development.

Notably, prior experience with AI systems is not a prerequisite, opening the program to a wide range of innovators.

This approach is in line with OpenAI’s vision of promoting diversity in the AI ​​field, particularly encouraging founders from underrepresented backgrounds and based outside the United States.

Reflecting a commitment to diversity and inclusivity, Converge 2 encourages applications from founders of all backgrounds.

