Do you have a $2 bill? Its price can be in thousands

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Now is the time to check those $2 bills lying around the house because some of them could be worth thousands.

First printed in 1862, $2 bills are hard to find, mainly because they are rarely used. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, there have been several versions of the $2 bill, with the most recent version designed in 1963.

Some versions of the $2 bill feature the portrait of Alexander Hamilton, the first US Secretary of the Treasury. According to the U.S. Treasury Bureau of Engraving and Printing, a new design put Thomas Jefferson on the bill in 1869.

Depending on which version of the bill you have, it may be worth much more than the $2 printed on the front and back.

According to online auction service US Currency Auctions, if the bill was created and printed before 1976, it could actually be worth up to $4,500. However, despite the notes being printed in the same year, different editions have different values ​​to collectors.

Newer bills, such as those printed in 2003, can have significant value. A $2 bill recently sold for $2,400 at an auction, according to Heritage Auctions, the world’s largest numismatic auction house. Heritage Auctions said the bill had a very low serial number for the 2003 series. The bill was later resold for $4,000.

One of the main factors in determining the value of a bill is whether or not it was in circulation.

Uncirculated $2 bills with red or brown stamps can fetch thousands of dollars, according to a U.S. currency auction. For example, an uncirculated 1890 series $2 bill with a brown seal may be worth at least $4,500. A circulated $2 bill with a red seal can sell for $2.25 to $2,500.

The US Currency Education Program said there are 1.2 billion $2 bills in circulation.

While the note is less common, $2 bills are still being printed (108.3 million in circulation in 2022) and are counted as legal tender. You can also pick them up from a bank, although they will probably have the same design as the one that went on press in 1976.

Because they are still circulating, most $2 bills are worth exactly that much – $2. The USCA says that any pre-1976 $2 bills in circulation – and any uncirculated versions since 2003 – are only worth their face value. The estimated value of uncirculated bills between 1976 and 2003 ranged from $2.25 to $500.

As Professional Coin Grading Services points out, if your $2 bill is relatively recent and “does not have any special markings, flaws, or other oddities,” it’s probably worth no more than its intended value.

