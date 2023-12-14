Do wolves hunt livestock? US farmers are fighting plans to reintroduce apex predators.

Ranchers in the US state of Colorado are struggling to stop the reintroduction of wolves.

Voters approved the initiative in the 2020 ballot. There are only a few weeks left until the deadline to reintroduce gray wolves to the state.

But – similar to the EU initiative on wolf conservation – it has become a divisive issue, sharpening the divide between rural and urban residents.

City dwellers voted overwhelmingly to reintroduce apex predators to rural areas, where hunting can include livestock that help drive the local economy.

Now, animal industry association representatives are suing state and federal agencies in hopes of delaying the hunters’ release.

Why are Colorado ranchers suing over wolf reintroduction into the state?

In a lawsuit filed Monday, the Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services failed to conduct an adequate review. Effect Reintroducing 50 wolves over the next several years.

Erin Carney, executive vice president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, said they will also request a temporary restraining order to prevent the impending release, which is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. wolves Caught in Oregon.

“Many of our concerns that we raised during the wolf management plan hearing were not adequately addressed,” Carney said. “Our members are expressing their opposition and saying that we cannot rush these processes. We need to take time out.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services conducted an environmental review, in part, on the 10(j) rule, which would allow the killing of wolves in Colorado under certain scenarios – particularly in defense of livestock – even if the animals were protected. endangered species,

Nevertheless, the lawsuit alleges that the review did not satisfy federal environmental law and failed to consider the consequences for the wolf. reintroduction,

“The impacts of wolf reintroduction must be properly reviewed to avoid unintended negative consequences on the natural environment, wildlife and people in affected communities,” said Andy Spann, a fifth-generation hunter. Fielder and president of the Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association said in a statement.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services spokesman Joe Zuszwalak declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan said the agency is reviewing the lawsuit and also declined to comment.

Are wolves likely to attack livestock?

An analysis of state and federal data by news agency The Associated Press found that, in 2022, gray wolves Pets have been attacked hundreds of times in 10 contiguous US states, including Colorado.

Data showed that at least 425 people were killed or injured in the attacks. Animal and calves, 313 sheep and lambs, 40 dogs, 10 Chicken’sFive horses and four goats.

Although these losses can be devastating to individual ranchers or pet owners, the industry-wide impact is minimal. number of cattle were killed According to comparison of depredation data with state livestock inventories, the number of cases injured or killed in documented cases is equivalent to 0.002 percent of herds in affected states.

Ranchers can be reimbursed by the state for killing confirmed wolves, but he says financial compensation alone doesn’t solve the problem of empty-handed customers and the work of establishing wolf deterrents.

By the 1930s, gray wolves were exterminated in much of the US under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns. they received endangered species In 1975, when there were about 1,000 people left in northern Minnesota, protection was granted.

Since then, there has been no looking back for other states where gray wolves have been reestablished.

estimated 7,500 wolves About 1,400 packs now roam parts of the contiguous US, covering the lower 48 states of North America.

