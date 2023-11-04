Do we have enough GPUs to unleash the potential of AI?

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

In 2023, few technologies have attracted as much attention, speculation, and promise as AI. We are undoubtedly in the midst of an unprecedented AI hype cycle.

In some ways, this moment is akin to the modern gold rush as innovators, investors and entrepreneurs scramble to capitalize on the promise and potential of the technology.

Like California’s 19th-century gold rush, today’s mania has given rise to two types of entrepreneurs. Some people are working hard to leverage AI to pursue the often elusive “next big thing” in technology. Others are selling proverbial picks and shovels.

GPU demand accelerating amid limited supply

Coupled with the demand for advanced AI is an insatiable appetite for graphics processing units (GPUs) that fuel the technology. Nvidia is an undisputed leader in this field, having recently surpassed Wall Street estimates and pushed its valuation above $1 trillion.

Yet, at the same time, there is a limited supply of GPUs, threatening to diminish the impact of AI as its real-world potential reaches fever pitch.

Once largely popular among video game players and computer hobbyists, GPUs saw a surge in demand during the pandemic due to the popularization of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. These digital currencies require substantial computational power, and GPUs are well suited for the task. As cryptocurrencies increased in value, many people started mining them, creating a huge demand for GPUs.

Supply was further disrupted by opportunistic businesses, including scalpers, who often use automated bots to buy GPUs rapidly.

According to Goldman Sachs, the pandemic’s global GPU shortage affected 169 industries.

Do we have enough GPUs?

Now, with the rise of large-scale deep learning projects and AI applications, the demand has reached a peak.

But the current production and availability of GPUs is insufficient to unleash the ever-evolving potential of AI. Many businesses face challenges in obtaining the hardware they need for their operations, reducing their capacity for innovation.

As manufacturers ramp up GPU unit production, many companies are already being overwhelmed by GPU accessibility.

According to Fortune, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman privately acknowledged that GPU supply constraints are hurting the company’s business.

At a congressional hearing, Altman asserted that products would be better if fewer people used them because the technology lacked slow performance.

The Wall Street Journal reports that AI founders and entrepreneurs “are begging for more power from the sales people at Amazon and Microsoft.” This has led some companies to purchase large amounts of cloud computing capacity to reserve for future opportunities.

How can enterprises adapt

Enterprises cannot wait for manufacturing technologies and supply chains to adapt to meet increasing demand. However, they can adapt their approach to minimize chip demand and maximize opportunities for innovation. This way.

Consider Other Solutions

Not every problem requires AI and its accompanying GPU-hungry computing power.

For example, companies can leverage other computing solutions for things like data preprocessing and feature engineering. CPU-based machines can efficiently handle data preprocessing tasks such as data cleaning, feature scaling, and feature extraction.

These tasks are often performed before training a model and can be executed on a CPU without significant computational overhead.

At the same time, predictive maintenance, a common use case for AI where algorithms analyze sensor data to predict equipment failures, can be managed by less-capable computing solutions.

Not all devices or systems require advanced AI models for accurate predictions. In some cases, simple statistical or rule-based approaches may be sufficient to identify maintenance needs, reducing the need for complex AI implementations.

Similarly, AI-powered image and video analysis techniques have attracted significant attention, but not all applications require AI for accurate results. Tasks such as simple image classification or basic object recognition can often be achieved with traditional computer vision techniques and algorithms without the need for complex deep-learning models.

Finally, while AI can provide advanced analytics capabilities, companies sometimes rush to adopt AI-powered analytics platforms without carefully evaluating their existing data infrastructure and needs. In some cases, traditional business intelligence tools or simple statistical methods may be sufficient to derive insights from data without the need for AI complexity.

Develop more efficient AI algorithms

More efficient AI algorithms could reduce the processing power required for AI applications, making GPUs less necessary.

For example, transfer learning, which allows pre-trained models to be leveraged for specific tasks, can be fine-tuned on CPU-based machines for specific applications, even if they were originally trained on GPUs. Have gone. This approach may be particularly useful for scenarios with limited computational resources.

Support vector machines (SVM) and Naive Bayes classifiers are other powerful machine learning (ML) algorithms that can be used for classification and regression tasks. SVM and Naive Bayes classifiers can be trained on CPUs and do not require GPUs.

Find alternative ways to power AI applications

The exploration of alternative hardware to power AI applications presents a viable path for organizations striving for efficient processing. Depending on specific AI workload requirements, CPUs, field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) can be excellent choices.

FPGAs, which are known for their customizable nature, and ASICs, which are specifically designed for a particular use case, both have the ability to handle AI tasks effectively. However, it is important to note that these options may exhibit different performance characteristics and trade-offs.

For example, while FPGAs provide flexibility and R-programmability, they cannot provide the raw computational power of a GPU. Similarly, while providing high performance, ASICs lack the flexibility of FPGAs or GPUs. Therefore, careful evaluation is necessary before choosing the right hardware for specific AI tasks.

Additionally, outsourcing GPU processing to cloud or computing providers is another plausible solution for companies seeking efficient and scalable AI computation.

GPUs are not the only solution for high-performance computing. Depending on the specific AI workload, companies can explore alternative hardware accelerators that can deliver comparable results even when GPU hardware is scarce.

Panning for GPU gold in the AI ​​stream

The incredible growth of technologies like AI and its associated deep learning, along with the boom in gaming, content creation, and cryptocurrency mining, has created a severe GPU shortage that threatens to halt the era of innovation before it even begins.

This modern-day gold rush towards AI will require companies to adapt to operational realities, allowing them to become more innovative, agile and responsive in the process. In this way, the GPU shortage presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

Companies willing to adapt will be best positioned to move forward, while companies that cannot think outside the box will be stuck mining for gold without a pick and axe.

Ab Gaur is the founder and CEO of vertical and Chief Data and Technology Officer ogilvy,

