Do stitches trap fish? Scientists turn invasive carp into traitors to slow Great Lakes decline

La Crosse, Wis. (AP) – Wildlife officials in the Great Lakes are looking for spies to accomplish a nearly impossible mission: Stop the spread of invasive carp.

Over the past five years, agencies such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have employed a new search-and-destroy strategy that uses turncoat carp to lead the fish to hotspot hideouts.

Agency workers turn the carp into double agents by catching them, implanting transmitters and throwing them back. Floating receivers send real-time notifications when tagged carp swim past. Carp often flock into schools in spring and fall. Armed with the location of the traitor carp, agency staff and commercial fishermen can visit the location, drop their nets and remove many of the fish from the ecosystem.

Kayla Stampfle, invasive carp field lead for the Minnesota DNR, said the goal is to monitor when carp start moving in the spring and use tagged fish to attack their brethren.

“We use these fish as traitor fish and put nets around this fish,” he said.

Four different species are considered invasive carp: bighead, black, grass, and silver. They were imported to the US in the 1960s and 1970s to help rid Southern aquaculture farms of algae, weeds, and parasites. But they survived floods and accidental releases, found their way into the Mississippi River and have used it as a superhighway to spread north across the rivers and streams in the central part of the country.

Carp are voracious eaters – adult bighead and silvers can eat up to 40% of their body weight in a day – and easily out-compete native species, wreaking havoc on aquatic ecosystems. There are no accurate estimates of the invasive carp population in the US, but they are believed to number in the millions.

State and federal agencies spent a combined $607 million to stop the fish, according to data compiled in 2020 by the Associated Press. Spending is expected to reach $1.5 billion over the next decade.

But wildlife and fisheries experts say it would be nearly impossible to eliminate invasive carp in the U.S. Simply keeping them out of the Great Lakes and protecting the region’s $7 billion fishing industry would be successful.

Fishing experts have employed a variety of defenses, including electrical barriers, bubble walls and using underwater speakers to lure carp into nets. But the fish have still spread from Mississippi to northern Wisconsin and grass carp have been found in Lake Erie, Lake Michigan and Lake Ontario, leaving fisheries managers racing to blunt the invasion.

Agencies such as the US Fish and Wildlife Service and state wildlife managers built a network of receivers from the St. Croix River in far northern Wisconsin to the Gulf of Mexico to record the movement of tagged invasive carp with periodic data collection Is. The first receivers were deployed in the Illinois River in the early 2000s in an effort to prevent migration into Lake Michigan.

Around 2018, managers began installing new, solar-powered receivers around the Great Lakes region that could track tagged carp and send instant notifications to observers. Real-time information reveals where carp are congregating before migration and highlights movement patterns, allowing agencies to plan round-up campaigns to remove carp from the environment and tag more traitor fish. Is allowed.

The receiver is essentially a raft supporting three solar panels and a closed box with a modem and a computer that records contacts with tagged carp. Receivers can pick up signals from tagged fish from up to a mile away, Fritts said.

He estimated each receiver to cost about $10,000. The federal Water Resources Improvement and Development Act of 2014 authorized a multi-agency offensive against invasive carp in the upper Mississippi River and Ohio River basins, allowing the USFWS to spend on the devices through its existing budget.

Fritts said agencies have deployed devices in Lake Erie, the Illinois River and Chicago-area river routes, a section of the Mississippi between the Illinois and Missouri borders.

The USFWS has installed four real-time receivers in the Mississippi backwaters stretching from Davenport, Iowa to the Missouri border. The U.S. Geological Survey has installed more than a dozen instruments, including receivers in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, the Des Plaines and Illinois rivers in Illinois; and the Sandusky River in Ohio.

The Minnesota DNR began deploying real-time receivers three years ago in the Mississippi backwaters that form the Minnesota-Wisconsin border around La Crosse. The agency had four receivers this year, funded largely through federal grants. Plans call for seven next year.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Fisheries spokeswoman Janet Liebson said wildlife agencies are still consolidating data on how much real-time tracking has helped remove invasive carp.

But they say the traitor fish strategy is worthwhile, pointing to results from the Illinois-Iowa Quad Cities in Mississippi to the Iowa-Missouri border. Mark Fritts, a fish biologist and telemetry specialist at the USFWS La Crosse office, said real-time tracking there has helped wildlife managers and fishermen double the amount of invasive carp removed annually from that area of ​​the river.

The strategy has been criticized by the fishing industry as slow because managers return tagged invasive carp to the wild where they can reproduce, said Mark Smith, policy director for the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes Regional Center. But wildlife agencies need every weapon they can against carp, he said.

“Theoretically, it works,” Smith said. “We think the rewards outweigh the risks. We have to throw everything we have at them. I wouldn’t want to take anything off the table.”

Stampfel and fish technician James Stone spent three hours on a recent November day removing receivers for the winter in the backwaters of the Mississippi and Black rivers around La Crosse. He said that the work is worthwhile.

“When are these fish moving? If we can figure it out, it gives us a fighting chance,” Stampfl said as he guided his flat-bottomed boat back toward the landing. “Can we keep up with them?” I don’t think anyone can give an exact answer to this. This is still uncharted territory. It is an uphill battle on a very gentle slope. You just pray you have a foothold.”

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com