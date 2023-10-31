‘Do Not Track’ saga is not over, German court rules in LinkedIn case

There are some interesting tech stories coming out of Germany, and the first story is a bit surprising, as it concerns the “Do Not Track” initiative.

For those who need a reminder, Do Not Track (DNT) is a browser setting that was proposed by security experts about 14 years ago to allow users of online services to tell tech companies not to track them. . All major browser manufacturers added support, but without legal obligation, online services mostly failed to respect the preferences that users were expressing through settings. It stalled in the standardization process and, for all intents and purposes, ceased to be a thing several years ago.

However, yesterday, a German regional court in autumnal Berlin (where I live; it’s very muggy there) ruled that DNTs do indeed have legal force under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.

This case involves LinkedIn, which informs its users that it does not respond to their DNT signals, on the grounds that it has never been standardized. German consumer advocates argued that LinkedIn’s notice misled users into thinking that DNT is legally irrelevant and that it is OK to ignore it, despite the fact that the EU GDPR prohibits people from objecting to being tracked (including by automated means). Gives the right to exist – which is actually the DNT setting. The court agreed, saying that LinkedIn was breaking competition law by misleading consumers.

“When consumers activate their browser’s ‘Do Not Track’ function, it sends a clear message: they do not want their surfing behavior spied on for advertising and other purposes,” said a legal officer at the Federation of Rosemary Roden said. German consumer organizations that sued LinkedIn said in a statement.

However, as German tech publication Heise reported, the Berlin court didn’t actually order LinkedIn to respect people’s DNT signals — it just said that DNT was a legitimate way for people to exercise their legal rights. way, and LinkedIn cannot suggest otherwise. The Microsoft-owned company (which is obligated under California law to disclose whether it honors DNT signals) told me it will appeal the decision, so let’s see where it ends up. . Either way, it looks like Do Not Track isn’t really dead.

The second big German story concerns a new partnership between Microsoft and Siemens, which aims to incorporate generative AI into industrial processes.

Software and industrial giant Siemens has come up with a manufacturing assistant called Industrial Copilot, which will speed up the process of writing and testing automation code (while generating more business for Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI cloud service). The new co-pilot will also assist maintenance crews with repairs.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella indicated that this is the beginning of “accelerating innovation across entire industrial sectors”. Unlike the DNT case, it’s not hard to see where this is going.

david meyer

