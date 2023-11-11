do not touch this! Think of GameStop stock like a hot potato.

If you have invested in a video game retailer Gamestop (NYSE: GME ) Don’t get your hopes up, hoping for a 2021-style epic short squeeze. This is not likely to happen in the near future. Additionally, if you own GME stock because you want GameStop’s chief executive to turn the company around, you should probably temper your expectations.

Certainly, the meme-stock crowd boosted GameStop’s market capitalization and share price in 2021. However, this year, the short-squeeze crowd has lost its allure.

Now, GameStop investors are left with shares of an unprofitable business. Bulls may be hoping for a miraculous turnaround after GME stock’s sharp decline since June. However, most likely the best policy is to move on to more promising opportunities.

Will a ban on naked short selling save GME stock?

I won’t call out anyone in particular, because I’m not here to shame people. Still, I have seen amateur stock traders on social media spreading rumors without any merit. So, I feel the need to address this issue now.

Let’s talk for a moment about the practice of “naked” (i.e., uncovered) short selling. This usually involves selling a stock short without borrowing, or arranging to borrow a short stock from a broker at the short end of the term. In some cases, the short-sold shares do not exist.

Ignore any rumors that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is going to ban naked short selling in 2023 or 2024. The practice of naked short selling is already illegal in the US

Yet, as its founder Harry Turner said, this illegal practice is apparently still happening. sovereign investorExplains:

“The most notorious recent example of naked short selling was the GameStop saga in 2021, where traders reportedly sold nearly 140% of its shares short… This meant that 40% more shares were sold short than existed, which only ‘ Only possible with ‘Phantom’. Selling by naked short selling.”

Perhaps the false rumors started because the SEC is introducing new rules to help increase transparency in legal (non-naked) short selling. However, none of this includes the impending, epic short squeeze in GME stock.

GameStop CEO’s leadership abilities questioned

Moving on to the topic of leadership, Ryan Cohen replaced Matthew Furlong as CEO of GameStop some time ago. Cohen founded to chew (NYSE:CHWY), a pet products e-commerce business that does not bear a close resemblance to GameStop.

Apparently, Cohen is cutting costs. He reportedly sent an e-mail to some GameStop employees declaring, “Extreme austerity is needed,” and, “Every expense of the company must be examined under a microscope and all waste must be eliminated.”

One can only imagine the negative impact that “extreme frugality” could have on the quality of GameStop’s customer service. Furthermore, Cohen’s heavy-handed approach will almost certainly take a toll on the morale of the company’s employees.

My comment may seem harsh, but it pales in comparison to what Wedbush analysts Michael Pachter and Nick Mackey said about Cohen. investor space Contributor Chris McDonald recently noted that Cohen is GameStop’s top individual shareholder. RC Ventures And he holds about 12.1% shares of the company.

From this, Pachter and Mackey drew a sharp conclusion about Cohen’s qualifications to lead GameStop. “The appointment of a controlling shareholder reflects GameStop’s difficulty in attracting competent executives,” Wedbush analysts warned.

Also, Cohen was elected to the position of chief executive of GameStop by the company’s board of directors. That Board (per search for alpha) consisted primarily of Cohen’s coworkers from Chevy. Pachter and Mackey claim that this shows that Cohen’s “appointment was a coronation by his believers.”

These are notable points that die-hard GameStop fans should consider. They may also heed the cautionary note from Wedbush analysts about Cohen and ultimately GME stock. Pachter and McKay ominously predicted, “With no experienced retail executives to advise him, we suspect GameStop will continue on its path to oblivion.”

GME Stock May Actually Be Heading Towards Zero

In the previously cited article, MacDonald suggested that GME stock was headed toward zero. In my opinion this is actually possible. Furthermore, a ban on naked short selling would not help GameStop’s bag-holding investors recoup their losses.

Additionally, Wedbush analysts’ objections should be duly addressed. As he pointed out, “Cohen has no significant experience managing a brick-and-mortar retailer.” The point is, Cohen probably wouldn’t be the right choice for the chief executive position of GameStop. Therefore, it is wise for investors to stay away from GME stock as its path toward zero is relentless and perhaps unstoppable.

On the date of publication, David Moedel did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com publishing guidelines.

David Moedel has provided engaging content – ​​and occasionally crossed the line – on behalf of the Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

