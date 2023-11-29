Do I have last year's bonds? December 2nd may be your favorite place to withdraw cash

key takeaways

I bonds were extremely popular between May 1 and October 31 last year, when their starting rate was 9.62%. But during this period the returns for buyers have come down to 3.38%.

Meanwhile, CD rates have soared, with dozens of the best nationwide CDs offering record rates between 5% and 6% APY. It’s a smart move to trade I bonds for federally insured CDs.

The timing of your I Bond withdrawal can have a significant impact on your earnings. though you can do Withdraw the money any time after one year, it is financially better to wait a little longer.

We can tell you the best month for withdrawal based on the issue date of your I-Bond. After determining this, the best Day There is always 2nd of the month to withdraw cash. For many existing I bond holders, the ideal exit date would be December 2.

Why 2022 I bonds were so popular—but now less attractive

Last year was a historic period for I bonds. This is because bonds issued by the US Treasury were yielding almost 10%, the highest rate they had ever offered. Because this usually looks like stock market returns much higher than what you might expect from a safe, risk-free investment, large numbers of Americans bought these bonds.

Anyone who bought between May 1 and October 31 in 2022 was lucky to enjoy a 9.62% rate for the first six months. After this, 6.48% had to be paid for six months. But I bond rates are indexed to inflation (hence the name), and with inflation being quite low this year, the going rate for I bonds purchased during this period has fallen to 3.38%.

It is true that if you encash any I Bond that is less than five years old, you will have to pay a penalty. But we can help you minimize the penalty at the right time and maximize the benefits of moving the money elsewhere.

You might have read earlier this month that the next 6 month I bond rate was announced. Although the headline rate was 5.27%, this only applies to newly issued I bonds. For anyone who purchased between May 1 and October 31 last year, the actual rate for the next 6-month period will be 3.94%.

how do i bond work

The interest rate on US Treasury I bonds is adjusted once every six months and is based on current US inflation rates. When inflation reached the highest level in decades following the pandemic, it pushed the I bond rate higher, hitting its highest ever rate of 9.62% on May 1, 2022.

What you personally earn on any I bond is tied to the issue date of that bond. All I bonds issued between May 1 and October 31, 2022 earned a top rate of 9.62% for their first six months, and that’s why so many Americans are moving money into I bonds during this historic window of opportunity. Poured. Your issue date also determines the best date to withdraw the cash.

Bought I bonds before May 1, 2022? Or after October 31, 2022? The rates you earn may vary slightly from those presented here. And your ideas about the best time to withdraw also vary. To know the details of various issue dates between 2021 and 2023, check out our handy I bond tables.

An important rule of I Bonds is that they cannot be encashed for any reason during the first 12 months. But once you reach that one year mark, you can withdraw whenever you want. It is true that if your bond is less than five years old you will have to pay a penalty equal to the last three months’ interest. But we’ll explain how you can significantly reduce the hit by choosing your withdrawal date carefully.

Best CDs Pay Higher Than Current I Bond Rates

With I bond rates now down to the 3% range, they are no longer attractive as a savings vehicle. Although it is certainly possible that I bond rates may rise in the future, I bond rates can never be predicted until a few weeks before the next semi-annual announcement. Add to this that the Federal Reserve is committed to driving inflation further below current levels, and it is a reasonable expectation that bond rates are more likely to fall than rise in 2024 and 2025.

Luckily, you can take advantage of some lucky timing right now, as certificate of deposit (CD) rates have soared into 2023 and are likely to remain high into the new year. Dozens of certificates available nationally are paying rates of 5.00% or higher, with nationwide leaders offering up to 6.00% APY.

This means you can cash in your I Bond and transfer the money to a top-paying CD to instantly raise your interest rate by 1 to 2 percentage points or even more. Unlike the unpredictable future rates of I bonds, CD rates are locked in and guaranteed for the entire duration of the certificate’s maturity period.

Best month and day to redeem your I Bond

If you like the idea of ​​cashing in your I bond, you may be tempted to withdraw it as you approach your one-year anniversary. But don’t jump in too quickly, as it turns out it would be better to wait a few months.

here’s why. The I bond penalty policy (for all bonds older than one year but not yet held for five years) is based on last three months Of interest. As we discussed above, bond buyers who came in from May to October last year earned 9.62% for six months, then 6.48% for the next six months and then 3.38% starting from the 13th month.

If you cash out once the 12 months are up, you’ll forfeit the last three months of interest, leaving your rate at 6.48%. Since this is an excellent return, it is worth holding on to it rather than giving up. So if you can wait three more months – cashing out in 15 months – your interest rate will be only 3.38% for those last three months. This means that you will not only lose out on a very low rate, but also a rate that is easy to beat with a CD.

To determine the best month for you to make a withdrawal, look at the issue date of your particular bond and in the table below, identify when it will reach 15 months. As you can see, if you bought your I Bond in September last year, December 2nd. This is your favorite place to withdraw cash with minimal penalties.

Do you still have the I bonds you purchased in May, June, July or August? It is also advisable to wait until December 2nd at this time, so that you can collect your December interest payment before making the withdrawal.

Best date to reduce withdrawal penalty on I bonds issued from May to October 31, 2023

I bond issued on any date of this month You reach 15 months and reduce your fine May 2022 2 August 2023 June 2022 September 2, 2023 July 2022 October 2, 2023 August 2022 November 2, 2023 September 2022 December 2, 2023 October 2022 January 2, 2024

You will see above that the date listed for reducing your fine is the 2nd of each month. This is because the US Treasury always pays interest for the month immediately on the 1st, and not again until the 1st of the following month. So once you have been paid the interest for the month, there is no reason to hold on to the funds for longer or earn extra money during that month.

For anyone moving their I Bond funds elsewhere, withdrawal on the 2nd enables you to collect the I Bond interest payments on the 1st – and then start earning interest on that money elsewhere as soon as possible , such as a CD or high-yield savings account. Even if you just want to cash out and use your I bond funds, there will be no financial benefit from waiting beyond the 2nd for your withdrawal.

Rate Collection Method Disclosure

Each business day, Investopedia tracks rate data from more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs and savings accounts to customers across the country and determines a daily ranking of the top paying accounts. To qualify for our list, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account’s minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don’t meet other eligibility criteria (for example, you don’t live in a certain area or have a certain type of Do not work in a job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. Read our full methodology to learn more about how we choose the best rates.

Source: www.investopedia.com