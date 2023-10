If market forecasters are to be believed, a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is on its way to Wall Street and that would be great for the crypto industry.

This is not as universally believed as recent price rallies suggest.

Analysts at CryptoQuant said the approval of such a product – which investors have been waiting for for more than 10 years – would mean a flood of cash into institutions, driving up the price of Bitcoin.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

This may or may not be true. Others, such as Hayden Hughes, co-founder of social-trading platform Alpha Impact, spoke bloombergThat said, the approval price for a Bitcoin ETF has already been set, meaning the price is unlikely to sustain any major gains.

But even if Bitcoin’s market cap and price skyrocketed and the entire crypto industry flourished, would that be a good thing? Privacy-focused Bitcoiners have even said that such a product goes against everything that Bitcoin stands for.

Experts like Nim Technologies and Wasabi Wallet previously reported decrypt Wall Street’s interest in cryptocurrencies could force governments to ban, penalize, or tax crypto users.

The argument is that lawmakers are already cracking down on the crypto industry and increasingly focusing on anti-money laundering (AML) procedures – as seen with major crypto brands like Coinbase and Binance.

Others have argued that as Wall Street titans enter the market, cryptocurrencies will become more centralized and correlated with traditional stocks. Bitcoiners have been waiting and hoping for years for the coin to be delinked from securities.

Bob Bodily, CEO of Ordinals Marketplace Bionics, told decrypt A Bitcoin ETF could ruin Bitcoin’s original censorship-resistant promise.

“The concern with a Bitcoin ETF is that we will have so much Bitcoin locked up in the ETF that now we have compromised the original approach to Bitcoin, where we have a lot of Bitcoin in an ETF that is highly correlated to stocks, stocks, Treat people like buy and sell them like stocks and in most cases we will have central custodian ownership,” he said.

Bodily was referring to Bitcoin’s quality of allowing anyone to access the network and make transactions without being shut down by any government or authority. The idea is that anyone who can download the Bitcoin wallet software, run a node, and complete a transaction can do so without interruption. And it’s generally hard to stop.

But if Bitcoin ETFs and centralized custodians on Wall Street become the norm – and perhaps the only known way – for people to get exposure to Bitcoin, users could eventually be banned from the network.

“As long as you can self-protect, you can be a unique, individual participant in the Bitcoin network,” Bodilli said. “If Bitcoin ETFs become the only legal way to access Bitcoin, and self-custody is illegal (like gold was in the 70s), it will compromise the core value proposition of Bitcoin as people cannot legally self-custody their assets. -Can’t take custody.”

Craig Raw, developer of the Bitcoin Sparrow wallet, said that privacy and profits do not always go hand in hand. While cyberpunk proponents seeking social change through cryptographic tools want private interactions between people. Organizations care about their bottom line, “sometimes these goals will align, sometimes not,” Raw said.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

“The key to CypherPunks is that individuals can continue to find privacy in the tool regardless of institutional adoption,” he explained. Such tools already exist in Bitcoin and the broader crypto world. There are apps like CoinJoin that people use to obfuscate Bitcoin transactions.

There are already tensions between privacy advocates and authorities in the crypto world: The Fed last year banned US citizens from using the Tornado Cash app, a ‘coin mixer’ that allows users to make private transactions on the Ethereum network. allows to do; Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange, then criticized the government’s reasoning for doing so and has since filed a lawsuit against the Treasury Department.

The idea that traditional finance entering the crypto world is not necessarily a good thing is not new.

Caitlin Long, CEO of Custodia Bank, said in 2018 that while such a product could be good for the industry, the financialization of the crypto world could be bad if it drove too much liquidity into the market from leveraged traders seeking quick, short-term profits. Is. ,

This in turn may prompt long-term holders to “protest this by simply keeping their coins out of the financial system.”

Analysts now say that – for better or worse – it’s now just a matter of time before a Bitcoin ETF hits Wall Street. JPMorgan has even said it could happen before Christmas. This product has the potential to bring a lot of money into the sector – but will Bitcoin retain its original properties?

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co