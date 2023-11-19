Befesa (ETR:BFSA) stock is up a hefty 17% in the past month. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financial position as we are skeptical that the current momentum will be sustained given the outlook. Specifically, we’ll be paying attention to Befesa’s ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simple terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder’s equity.

See our latest analysis for Befesa

How is ROE calculated?

formula for roe Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Befesa is:

5.4% = €46m ÷ €846m (based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the annual profit. Another way to think about this is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to make €0.05 of profit.

What is the relationship between ROE and earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or “retains”, and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess the company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else is equal, companies that have both high returns on equity and high profit retention generally have higher growth rates than companies that do not have the same characteristics.

Befesa’s earnings growth and ROE of 5.4%

At first glance, Befesa’s ROE doesn’t look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.7%, so we wouldn’t write off the company entirely. Befesa, on the other hand, has recorded a much lower net income growth of 3.6% over the last five years. Remember, the company’s ROE isn’t particularly good to begin with. So this could also be a reason behind the low growth in company’s earnings.

Next, when compared with the industry net income growth, we found that Befesa’s reported growth was lower than the industry’s growth of 9.7% over the past few years, which is not what we like to see.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is a big factor in stock valuation. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company’s expected earnings growth (or decline). This helps them determine whether the stock is positioned for a bright or bleak future. A good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines what price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. Therefore, you may want to check whether Befessa is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E relative to its industry.

Is Befesa using its profits efficiently?

Befesa’s three-year average payout ratio is 53% (meaning it keeps only 47% of its profits), meaning it pays out most of its profits as dividends to shareholders, and as a result, the company Vikas’s earnings have been low.

Furthermore, Befesa has been paying dividends for six years, which is a long time, which suggests that management may have realized that shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analyst consensus data, we found that the company is expected to continue paying out around 46% of its profits over the next three years. Nevertheless, forecasts suggest that Befesa’s future ROE will rise to 12%, even though the company’s payout ratio is not expected to change much.

conclusion

Overall, we need to think carefully before deciding on any investment action related to Befesa. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment in the business, the company has seen disappointing earnings growth rates. Should that happen, the latest analyst forecasts suggest the company’s earnings will continue to expand. Take a look at this to learn more about the company’s future earnings growth forecasts Free Report on the company’s analyst forecasts to learn more.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source